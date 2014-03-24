TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Mar 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 558 550. Copper wire rod 556 554. Copper Scrap No:1 450 440. Zinc ingots 163-170 163-170. Tin ingots 1,640 1,615. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,180 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,150 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,070 1,025. Aluminium ingots 132-165 132-165. Lead ingots 144-180 144-180. Source: Delhi metal traders.