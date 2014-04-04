BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 510 512. Copper wire rod 508 510. Copper Scrap No:1 482 480. Zinc ingots 171-178 171-178. Tin ingots 1,555 1,600. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,110 1,130. 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,020. 4 X 4" 1,040 1,070. Aluminium ingots 135-171 135-171. Lead ingots 142-172 142-172. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4