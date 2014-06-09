MEDIA-Rolls-Royce keen to make small aircraft with Indian companies - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Jun 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 515 520. Copper wire rod 513 518. Copper Scrap No:1 465 470. Zinc ingots 150-175 150-175. Tin ingots 1,570 1,578. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,345. 4 X 4" Inco 1,315 1,320. Source: Delhi Metals market.
