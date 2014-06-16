BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 528 525. Copper wire rod 526 523. Copper Scrap No:1 455 460. Zinc ingots 150-175 150-175. Tin ingots 1,560 1,565. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,345 1,340. 4 X 4" Inco 1,315 1,325. 4 X 4" 1,220 1,225. Aluminium ingots 135-165 135-165. Lead ingots 150-170 150-170. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M