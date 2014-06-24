TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 525. Copper wire rod 528 520. Copper Scrap No:1 470 472. Zinc ingots 172-182 172-182. Tin ingots 1,665 1,680. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,325. 4 X 4" Inco 1,310 1,305. 4 X 4" 1,260 1,270. Aluminium ingots 135-165 135-165. Lead ingots 150-172 150-170. Source: Delhi metal traders.