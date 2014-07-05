BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Jul 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 532 535. Copper wire rod 530 533. Copper Scrap No:1 465 468. Zinc ingots 170-180 170-180. Tin ingots 1,675 1,670. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,365 1,360. 4 X 4" Inco 1,325 1,320. Source: Delhi Metals market.
* Says NCLT Chennai and NCLT Bengaluru approved scheme of amalgamation of Parrys Sugar Industries with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: