TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Jul 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 542 540. Copper wire rod 540 538. Copper Scrap No:1 465 468. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,675 1,678. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,365 1,368. 4 X 4" Inco 1,325 1,328. Source: Delhi Metals market.