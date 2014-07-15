BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Jul 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 542 548. Copper wire rod 540 546. Copper Scrap No:1 475 470. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,670 1,690. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,365 1,375. 4 X 4" Inco 1,325 1,335. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: