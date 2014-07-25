GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Jul 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 558 560. Copper wire rod 550 558. Copper Scrap No:1 482 480. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,650 1,640. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,355 1,360. 4 X 4" Inco 1,330 1,340. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar