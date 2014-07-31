BRIEF-Ashok Leyland gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation of Hinduja Foundries with co
* Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Hinduja Foundries Limited with co
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Jul 31 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 557 560. Copper wire rod 555 558. Copper Scrap No:1 470 485. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,645 1,640. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,345 1,350. 4 X 4" Inco 1,320 1,330. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says got 1.03 billion rupees via allotment of equity shares on rights basis from members of co