China iron ore falls for third day in four amid high supply
* Potential steel output curbs to limit iron ore demand - trader
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Aug 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 555 562. Copper wire rod 553 560. Copper Scrap No:1 445 450. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,630 1,640. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,350. 4 X 4" Inco 1,315 1,325. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Potential steel output curbs to limit iron ore demand - trader
Apr 27The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 6.17 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD