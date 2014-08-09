India metals prices - Delhi - AUGUST-09. Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time: 091330 -- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. Opening close. Metal (In rupees per kg unless stated). __________________________________________________________ Copper bars 552 555. Copper wire rod 550 553. Copper scrap No:1 440 445. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,630 1,630. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,335 1,340. 4 X 4" Inco 1,310 1,315. 4 X 4" 1,210 1,215. Aluminium ingots 160-190 160-190. Lead ingots 155-180 155-180. Source: Delhi metal traders.. To contribute to this daily table of indicative market rates, please fax Delhi on 011-26191-455, attention -- Sanjay Mehra, Satish Sharma-9910004224 & Birender Singh Bisht 9871175254)...