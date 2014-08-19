China iron ore jumps 7 pct as steel extends gains after selloff
* Recent selloff in Chinese steel, iron ore futures overdone - ANZ
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Aug 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 556 554. Copper wire rod 554 552. Copper Scrap No:1 432 430. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,635 1,630. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,345 1,335. 4 X 4" Inco 1,325 1,315. Source: Delhi Metal market.
* Recent selloff in Chinese steel, iron ore futures overdone - ANZ
** Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd fall as much as 3.99 pct to lowest since April 7