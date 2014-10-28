BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Oct 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time: 281330 -- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. Opening close. Metal (In rupees per kg unless stated). __________________________________________________________ Copper bars 478 470. Copper wire rod 476 468. Copper scrap No:1 442 445. Zinc ingots 150-190 160-195. Tin ingots 1,435 1,440. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,335. 4 X 4" Inco 1,315 1,310. 4 X 4" 1,350 1,140. Aluminium ingots 140-170 140-170. Lead ingots 135-170 135-170. Source: Delhi metal traders..
