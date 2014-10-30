ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Oct 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 475 480. Copper wire rod 473 478. Copper Scrap No:1 430 435. Zinc ingots 150-190 150-190. Tin ingots 1,430 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,345. 4 X 4" Inco 1,315 1,320. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.