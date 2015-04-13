PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 13 Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.
S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA , Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd , and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).
S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the next two to three weeks. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MEXICO CITY, May 3 Mexican miner and metals processor Industrias Penoles on Wednesday posted a 444 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.196 billion pesos ($117.26 million), thanks to rebounding metals prices and a weaker peso.