BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Dec 17 Minerva Knitwear SA
* Announces opening of new retail store in Alexandroupoli, already operating from 1st half of December
Source text: bit.ly/1wFceiK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
* Says misconduct of a former executive officer from co's controlling unit FINELIFE Corp, has been found recently