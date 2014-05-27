LONDON May 27 Bankers are lining up debt
financing packages of around 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) to
back a potential sale of a majority stake in Germany-based fire
extinguisher maker Minimax Viking, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
IK Investment Partners acquired Minimax in 2006 from
Investcorp backed with 530 million euros of loans. The business
has grown considerably since a 2007 acquisition of Consolidated
Fire Protection in the US and a merger with US rival Viking in
2009.
IK Investment Partners has now decided to sell its majority
stake in Minimax, via an auction process that is attracting a
number of private equity firms. A sale could value the whole
business at around 1.3 billion euros.
Bids were due last Friday and CVC, Cinven, CD&R, Blackstone,
Apollo and Onex are expected to have bid, one of the sources
said. The buyout firms were not immediately available to
comment.
Bankers are lining up debt financing packages of around
6.5-7 times Minimax's earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 130
million euros, the banking sources said. The debt will back an
acquisition of the majority stake and refinance existing debt.
Debt is expected to be in the form of leveraged loans or
high yield bonds denominated in euros and dollars, the banking
sources said.
Minimax's management and the Viking family are shareholders
in the business which is one of the world's largest fire
equipment suppliers. Both are expected to keep their stakes, the
banking sources said.
IK Investment Partners declined to comment and Minimax was
not immediately available to comment.
In 2013, Minimax conducted an 800 million euro dividend
recapitalisation, a process whereby debt in the company is
refinanced and increased to allow owners to take a dividend,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7325 Euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)