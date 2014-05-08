MELBOURNE May 8 India's Adani Enterprises
won approval on Thursday from the Australian state of
Queensland for an A$16.5 billion ($15.4 billion) coal and rail
project in the untapped Galilee Basin.
The mine, designed to eventually produce 60 million tonnes a
year of thermal coal used in power stations, has been the focus
of opposition by green groups fighting new coal mines and the
rail and ports needed to ship the coal.
"This project has the potential to be the largest coal mine
in Australia and one of the largest in the world," Queensland
deputy premier Jeff Seeny said in a statement.
The state's report, which set 190 conditions for Adani to
meet, including compensating landholders affected by any harm to
water supplies, now goes to Australia's environment minister for
a final decision.
Adani welcomed the approval and said it could now move to
the next stage of the project.
"We remain committed to delivering the multi-billion dollar
project," Adani Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement.
Adani still faces challenges stalling progress on the
project, not the least of which is raising the money needed to
build the mine, rail and port for the coal.
The port that Adani plans to use, Abbot Point, is facing a
legal challenge from green groups fighting a port expansion that
will dredge up 3 million cubic metres of sand to be dumped near
the Great Barrier Reef.
Green groups have been attacking the economics of the
project too, highlighting that getting coal out of the Galilee
Basin, which is nearly 500 kilometres (310 miles) from any port,
will be a loss-making prospect if thermal coal prices stay where
they are, below $75 a tonne.
"Carmichael coal is low energy content and high ash, such
that the mine proposal will continue to be challenged by
permanently low thermal coal market prices," said Tim Buckley, a
former head of equity research at Citigroup who is now a
director of the U.S.-based Institute of Energy Economics and
Financial Analysis, which is campaigning against fossil fuels.
