SYDNEY Feb 17 Capital spending to find
more iron ore in Australia -- already the world's top supplier
-- rose 27 percent in the last fiscal year and topped the list
of exploration spending in the mineral-rich country, government
figures showed on Friday.
Iron ore currently sells for around $135 a tonne to China,
the world's top buyer of the steel-making commodity, fuelled by
mass urbanisation, and only costs about $20 to $30 a tonne to
mine in Australia.
Australia alone provides almost half of China's iron ore
imports, with BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto
RIO.L> and Fortescue Metals Group the main suppliers.
Out of total minerals exploration expenditure close to A$3
billion ($3.21 billion) in the year to end-June 2011, A$665
million was spent exploring for iron ore, the Australian Mineral
Exploration Review 2011 showed.
Spending on gold exploration rose 13 percent to A$652
million and expenditure on coal was up 62 percent at A$520
million year-on-year, according to the report.
Australia is the world's largest supplier of metallurgical
coal used in steel making and the no. 2 producer of gold behind
China.