* Gov't has been drafting new regulations
* Backlog of new claims in the thousands
By Sabrina Lorenzi
SAO PAULO, June 14 The Brazilian government has
stopped granting new mining claims as it drafts an overhaul to
half-century-old regulations for the sector, the president of
mining lobby Ibram said on Thursday.
For the past four years, the government has been working on
a draft bill that would rewrite Brazil's 50-year-old mining
code. It wants to raise royalty payments and impose stricter
deadlines for developing claims, along with other changes.
"Mining in Brazil is paralyzed because the claims to mineral
rights are totally suspended," Ibram president Jose Fernando
Coura told Reuters.
He said that new claims for concessions have been frozen
since the end of 2011 or early this year, but the National
Mineral Production Department (DNPM), which regulates the mining
sector, only formally informed Ibram two weeks ago.
As regulation now stands, concession holders can sit on
potential mineral deposits without exploring or developing them
for years. The government wants swifter development of the
mineral deposits and less speculative claims that concession
holders can flip after a few years on the expectation of rising
metals prices.
Concession holders are individuals or companies that submit
mining claims.
Coura said thousands of claims are waiting for approval at
the DNPM, which has angered applicants.
A DNPM representative contacted by Reuters had no comment.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)