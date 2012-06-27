* Changes part of Brazil mining code review-sources
* Gov't concerned with lost tax, royalty revenue
* Sources see new rules ending chaotic mining claims
* Miner says proposals run afoul of Brazil constitution
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Brazil is considering cancelling some
mineral rights in areas considered "strategic" and compensating mining companies
for prospecting work done on those claims, high-level Brazilian government and
mining industry officials told Reuters.
If enacted, the plan could limit exploration rights and raise prospecting
costs for companies with mining operations in the country, such as Brazil's Vale
SA and MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA, Great Britain's Anglo
American Plc and Australia's BHP Billiton.
Metals and minerals being considered as "strategic" include potash,
rare-earth metals and phosphates, the sources said. Large iron-ore deposits that
have not yet been leased may also be set aside as strategic and held for special
auctions.
Brazil is the world's largest exporter of iron ore, the main ingredient in
steel, a major producer of bauxite, the main ingredient in aluminum, and a
growing producer of nickel and copper, key industrial metals.
The sources said the proposals are part of discussions regarding a new
Brazilian mining code, which the government of President Dilma Rousseff expects
to present to Brazil's Congress in the coming weeks or months.
Under the expected legislation, which is part of governmental efforts to
boost revenue and increase state control over energy and natural resources,
Brazil will sell some mineral rights to the highest bidder under rules similar
to its petroleum-rights auction system.
In anticipation of the new legislation, Brazil's Mining Ministry and
National Mineral Production Department (DNPM) have stopped issuing new mineral
rights and exploration licenses, the sources said.
"We've stopped everything. You can't permit what's going on, things that
don't exist in any other country," a senior executive-branch official said. He
did not want to be identified because he is involved in drafting the
legislation.
Brazil's mining ministry did not immediately respond to telephone and e-mail
requests for comment.
CONSTITUTIONAL CONCERNS
While all subsurface mineral rights belong to Brazil's federal government,
the concessions to develop them go to the first person to file a legitimate
claim, a situation some in the government consider chaotic. They also believe
that the system does not bring the government enough revenue.
These officials, who have been holding meetings with industry leaders for
several years on mining-code changes, also worry that many concession holders
sit on their rights and never develop them.
Some industry executives say that efforts to expropriate mineral rights,
even with compensation, will never happen under Brazil's constitution, which
makes it nearly impossible for a government to take away a person or company's
"acquired rights."
"Governments have tried to do something like this for years and they have
never been able to get past the industry or the constitution," said Helio Diniz,
managing director of Potassio do Brasil, a Belo Horizonte-based junior miner
prospecting for potash deposits in Brazil's Amazon region.
"The last time they got close to something like this was in the 1930s with
some gold mines," he said. "Not only is the legal basis weak, the government
doesn't have the money to develop or pay for the resources. I tell you right
now, it won't happen."
Despite Diniz's confidence, many in Brazil's mining industry are concerned
that the government is preparing a nationalist intervention in the economy.
It has already limited the involvement of all oil companies except state-led
Petrobras in future development of the country's most promising offshore oil
reserves. The government has also moved to limit foreign ownership of farmland
and is reportedly trying to reduce foreign ownership of electricity distribution
utilities and steel works.
The move would be catastrophic for mining exploration companies, many of
which are Canada-based and could see their claims cancelled with little by way
of restitution, said Jon Hykawy, a Toronto-based mining analyst at Byron Capital
Markets.
"All you're going to be compensated for is the work you've done," he said.
"Getting compensated for your prospecting work is not the same as having the
opportunity to exploit the deposit and make money."
Hykawy also noted any move to restrict rare earths and other minor metals
could lead to more restrictions on mainstream metals, especially those related
to steelmaking.
Investors are unlikely to view Brazil in the same light as Argentina, said
Steve Burleton, vice-president of MBAC Fertilizer Corp, which is listed
on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange and is building a phosphate mine in central
Brazil. Argentina took control of oil company YPF this spring in a move that
shocked investors.
"This is really just the government telling people who are sitting on
tenements (properties) and not advancing them, that they better do so or they
risk losing them," Burleton said in an interview.
MBAC shares in Toronto were unchanged by early afternoon at C$2.74.
PROVISIONAL EXPLORATION RIGHTS
The government's overhaul of the mining code may get around acquired rights
issues by changing the rules for exploration and licensing in the new mining
code, the government sources said. Under new rules, exploration rights may be
provisional and cancelable, with compensation, before actual mining concessions
are granted.
The government has said it is concerned about how the private sector
extracts Brazil's reserves of potash, or potassium chloride, a key fertilizer.
Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean producer and exporter, must
import 90 percent of its potash, limiting returns from agriculture, one of
Brazil's important sectors.
Diniz's Potassio do Brasil has already had its $94 million winning bid for
Amazon potash assets owned by Petrobras blocked by the government, the
controlling shareholder of Petrobras.
Potassio do Brasil has raised capital from Brazilian and foreign investors
and is controlled by Forbes & Manhattan, a Canadian merchant bank.