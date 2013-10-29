* Albanese says miners not fast enough to respond to 2011
turning point
* Albanese was CEO of Rio Tinto until January 2013
* Says sees opportunities for rivals turned dealmakers
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Oct 29 Mining companies were too slow to
respond to changing investor demands from mid-2011 as sentiment
deteriorated, failing to spot the wave of change which
eventually swept out a generation of executives, the former boss
of miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday.
"We didn't react fast enough," said Tom Albanese, chief
executive of Rio Tinto until he was ousted in
January - one of a string of executives toppled by writedowns at
the world's largest mining firms, as boom-year deals soured.
Recalling Rio's half-year earnings, released in August 2011,
Albanese told an industry gathering that the company had felt at
the time that it was announcing positive numbers. Indeed, it
reported record cash flow and record profits.
Investors, though, were watching screens "filled with red",
he said, and the mining group's shares fell. Instead of
demanding more growth, investors had begun to feel nervous.
"It felt like panic was setting in... We said this is not
us, this is not our problem. We should have said this is us,
this is our problem," the U.S.-born mining veteran said, in one
of his first public appearances since his departure from Rio.
"At that point the sentiment changed very quickly - a matter
of three weeks - and it never turned. It probably took us 18
months to get that."
Albanese left Rio in January 2013, ending his six-year
tenure at the top after the world's third-largest mining company
announced a $14 billion writedown almost entirely on the value
of his two most significant acquisitions, the Alcan aluminium
group and Mozambican coal.
The deal to buy Mozambique-focused coal miner Riversdale -
pursued as Rio came under pressure to move into what was seen as
the next coking coal frontier - completed in June 2011, just
months before the turning point Albanese identified.
"Even if we had had that clairvoyance in August 2011, it
would have been very hard to turn back," he said of projects
approved before that turning point, arguing investors were
pushing for growth only months before.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Since the spring of 2011, five of the world's six largest
diversified mining companies have changed their chief executive.
Most of these former bosses of major listed firms have since
chosen to eschew public markets, preferring private ventures.
Albanese is the only one of the big names to have stayed in
the industry with a full-time job at a listed company, albeit a
smaller one. He announced last month he had taken a senior
advisory role at Indian mining firm Vedanta.
But he said on Tuesday there would be opportunities for
rivals who, like Xstrata's Mick Davis or Vale's Roger
Agnelli, have chosen private firms to pursue deals at a time he
said would prove fruitful as some firms struggle - ahead of an
improvement in the sector from 2015.
Davis, ejected from Xstrata after the takeover by Glencore
earlier this year, has gone on to set up X-2 Resources,
which last month announced it had received $500 million each in
backing from trading house Noble and private equity
group TPG. Agnelli set up B&A Mineracao last year.
"The market is going to be weak this year and for a period
of time," he said. "I look at that, from a mining perspective,
as the time to go for consolidation, to build the foundation for
the next few years ... to strengthen your position for what
should be a pretty good run."