* Says risk of strikes now lower
* All shafts remain under review but improving
* Sees quantitative easing in Europe boosting demand
By Silvia Antonioli and Ed Stoddard
CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 Lonmin, the world's
third-largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday persistently
weak prices meant it will be cutting costs further and
increasing productivity, although job cuts remained a last
resort.
Along with its rivals in South Africa, London-listed Lonmin
has been battered by labour unrest over pay, rising costs and
weak platinum prices, resulting in the company posting a pretax
loss last year of $326 million for the year to end-September.
The share price was down 3 percent on Tuesday at 172.7
pence, a 46 percent fall in the last 12 months.
Chief Executive Ben Magara said on Tuesday that relations
with labour had improved lately and there was less risk of
strikes but given the weak market conditions the company had to
sharpen its focus on cutting costs and improving productivity.
"In a crisis like today, there are also opportunities to
tighten our belt," Magara said in an interview on the sidelines
of the Mining Indaba conference. He reiterated that the
company's overall aim was for 2 billion rand in cost savings, a
15 percent improvement in productivity and a 5 percent
improvement in recoveries at the processing sites in the next
three years.
"The market conditions have gone tougher than a year ago.
However, this is mainly to do with market sentiment. I think the
underlyng fundamentals are there but there is still a lot of
negative sentiment that is weighing down on our prices."
Platinum prices have fallen by over 20 percent since
July, hit by weak demand from Europe. However, Magara expected
demand for the metal will grow due to rising car sales and a
growing appetite for platinum jewellery in Asia. The European
Central Bank's move to print more money to help revive a
flagging economy might help automotive sales in the key European
market too, he said.
However, Lonmin has also been hit by technical problems that
have temporarily put out of action its two smelters. This will
delay sales of processed metal, raising the company's borrowing
costs and forced the firm to reduce its capital expenditure for
the year.
Meanwhile Magara said he continued to review the viability
of all mine shafts including Hossy, the most costly, but said he
was encouraged by productivity improvements seen lately.
"Job cuts remain a last resort. It may be an option but we
are working hard with our unions to make sure it's just the last
resort," Magara said.
"We always look at headcount reduction as a solution to our
costs. But sometimes it's not," he said, noting that just adding
a couple of rockdrill operators to a crew could allow for an
extra blast a month or more, which can lift production above the
cost of the extra labour.
Increasing margins rather than volumes, however, is the key
target.
"The days of thinking that more volume will give you
benefits are gone. Otherwise we are driving the market down.
Supply discipline is key. If you are loss-making you must stop
it," he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)