* E&Y survey finds 41 pct rise in external threats to miners
* Organised crime, governments, hacktivists drive attacks
* Automated equipment, web-based technology expose miners
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 21 Miners are becoming
increasingly vulnerable to cyber-hacking as they slash costs,
automate equipment, rely more on the internet, and run mines
from hundreds of kilometers away, a survey of nearly 40 mining
companies has found.
Threats can come from criminals looking to make money from
supply disruptions, rivals hunting business secrets, governments
and state-owned firms looking for a leg up in contract talks,
and political and anti-mining activists, according to a report
by Ernst & Young.
More than 40 percent of metals and mining companies in the
survey experienced a rise in external threats over the past 12
months.
"Criminals are attracted to the sector because of the
massive cash flows," the advisory firm said in its report.
The most vulnerable miners are small to mid-sized companies
who produce strategic metals such as rare earths, tin and
tungsten, rather than the mega miners, who have tightened
security in their systems over the past few years.
"The big miners have more sophistication in their risk
management systems and probably have already experienced some
degree of hacking activity in the last couple of years. For them
it's a real life battle," said Mike Elliott, Ernst & Young's
global metals and mining leader.
Back in 2009, former BHP Billiton Chief
Executive Marius Kloppers told a U.S. diplomat in Melbourne he
was worried about espionage by China and competitors like Rio
Tinto , according to a report on a diplomatic
cable released by WikiLeaks.
Elliott said one fairly large miner was hit by a
cyber-attack in the past two years which it detected only by
accident when it was examining the reliability of a piece of
equipment in its supply chain.
The company discovered coding in the software for the
equipment had been changed with an unauthorised amendment.
"It was designed to cause a problem that never eventuated
because they picked it up," Elliott told Reuters. He declined to
name the company that was targeted or where it was located.
"There are a lot more victims of this sort of activity than
would be reported, because people don't like to talk about when
these things are detected," he added.
Iron ore miners are so aware of threats that one large
producer requires staff to remove the batteries from their
mobile phones at their most sensitive meetings, a person
familiar with the company told Reuters.
Smaller miners are more vulnerable to cyber-hacking because
they don't see themselves as targets, and as they look to cut
costs they are increasingly using web-connected technology and
automated systems which could be infiltrated.
Web sites are easy targets for political and social
activists, or hacktivists. A hacker defaced and blocked access
to rare earths producer Lynas Corp's web site last year
as part of a campaign against the opening of a processing plant
in Malaysia.
Lynas has since moved its web site in-house.
"It was a wake-up call for us to bring the web site under
the control of IT and have them secure it in the same way as our
internal networks," said Gillian Kidson, Lynas Corp's general
manager of IT.