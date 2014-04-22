(Repeats story first published April 18, text unchanged)
* Most potential subsea minerals in international waters
* U.N. body expects mining code in 2-3 years
* Canadian company ready to mine off Papua New Guinea
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Silvia Antonioli
NEWCASTLE, England/LONDON, April 18 The world's
first deep sea mining robot sits idle on a British factory
floor, waiting to claw up high grade copper and gold from the
seabed off Papua New Guinea (PNG) - when a wrangle over terms is
solved.
Beyond PNG, in international waters, regulation and royalty
terms for mining the planet's subsea wealth have also yet to be
finalised. The world waits for the judgement of a United Nations
agency based in Jamaica.
"If we can take care of the environment we have a brand new
day ahead of us. The marine area beyond national jurisdiction is
50 percent of the Ocean," said Nii Odunton, secretary general of
the U.N.'s International Seabed Authority (ISA).
"I believe the grades look good, the abundance looks good, I
believe that money will be made," Odunton said from the ISA
offices in Kingston.
High-tech advances, depleted easy-to-reach minerals onshore
and historically high prices have boosted the idea of mining
offshore, where metals can be fifteen times the quality of land
deposits.
In Newcastle, the "beasty", as engineer Keith Franklin calls
his machine, lies in wait, resembling a submersible tank with
four metre wide cutting blades.
Built by Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD), it will put Canadian
listed Nautilus Minerals on course to become the first
company to commercially mine in deep water.
Nautilus' primary resource, Solwara 1, about 1,500 metres
underwater, is a Seafloor Massive Sulphide (SMS) deposit, which
forms along hydrothermal vents where mineral-rich fluids spurt
from cracks in the ocean crust.
Equipped with cameras and 3D sonar sensors the robot is
driven by two pilots from a control room on the vessel above,
attached via a giant power cable.
"The cameras aren't enough by themselves because the machine
will be working by vents where black soot spurts from the ocean
crust and it will sometimes be near impossible to see anything,"
said Stef Kapusniak, business development manager for mining at
SMD. "The 3D sonar will allow it to make images and send it back
to the control room."
The machine then cuts up the sea floor and sucks the rocks
through a pipe to deposit it in mounds behind - "like icing a
cake," Kapusniak said. Another machine, yet to be built, will
then help suck the ore to the surface.
Nautilus aims to produce 80,000-100,000 tonnes of copper and
100,000-200,000 ounces of gold - equivalent to a modest onshore
mine. It was supposed to be producing by now, but disagreements
with the PNG government over financial terms have set it back.
Chief Executive Mike Johnston told Reuters he was confident
a resolution would be sorted out and the company would be mining
within two to three years.
Most of the world's best deposits lie even deeper than
Nautilus' Solwara 1, at around 6,000 metres in an area known as
the Clarion Clipperton Zone.
Large numbers of manganese nodules - potato sized rocks rich
in copper, cobalt and nickel - lie across this 4.5 million
square kilometre abyssal plain between Hawaii and Mexico.
LICENSES ALREADY AWARDED
The U.N.'s ISA is drawing up a code to deal with some
environmental concerns and the commercial terms for deep-sea
mining. It predicts it will be finished in around two or three
years, with mining still 5-10 years away.
"It's only after the code is in place and people are happy
with it that the huge investments needed to start deep-sea
mining will occur," ISA's Odunton, a Ghanaian, said.
ISA is, however, already doling out exploration licenses -
19 have been approved. Odunton said interest in them had
"catapulted" in the past five years.
In order to get a licence through ISA an applicant must be
sponsored or partnered with a country. For nations like Japan
which lack their own resource wealth, deep-sea mining is a
potential way to secure mineral supply for the future.
China, the world's largest metals consumers, is also one of
the most active in exploring the area.
Britain has an exploration licence in partnership with UK
Seabed Resources, a subsidiary of defence firm Lockheed Martin
.
"These are the days you have to take a position, especially
as a government," said Martijn Schouten, managing director at
IHC's mining division - an equipment maker which targets seabed
mining as its next growth driver.
IHC is the leading partner in an European Union funded
project called Blue Mining, begun in February, and will look at
the business case and technology for deep-sea mining over the
next four years.
This new frontier is an exciting prospect for developing
island nations like Tonga and Nauru, which both have exploration
licences. For Tonga, where Nautilus says it has been collecting
encouraging exploration results, it could be a game changer.
"The revenue stream and taxes from a medium sized mine would
have an enormous benefit to the country," Nautilus' Johnston
said.
The main companies looking to mine the seabed, like Nautilus
and UK Seabed Resources, are not, however, traditional mining
firms, although Anglo American does have a 5 percent
stake in the former.
IHC said most of its contracts were with technology-based
companies that were not in the mining industry, although it
would not specify further due to confidentiality clauses.
IHC said it has had discussions with oil majors who are
beginning to show an interest in deep sea mining.
But, with little of the deep ocean mapped or explored,
environmentalists worry about the potential loss of fauna and
biospheres whose existence is not yet understood.
"Only 3 percent of the oceans are protected and less than 1
percent of the high seas, making them some of the least
protected places on earth. The emerging threat of seabed mining
is an urgent wake-up call," Greenpeace said in a report last
year.
"I think we really have to be careful about what happens to
the environment," said ISA's Odunton. "We don't know enough to
take some of the risks we've taken on land."
