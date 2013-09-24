DENVER, Sept 24 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is in talk on further asset sales, Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Canadian gold miner, which is looking to shore up its balance sheet in the face of weaker metal prices and ballooning costs, recently announced a deal to sell three of its high-cost mines in Australia for $300 million.

Barrick also sold its energy businesses for about C$455 million ($441.77 million) earlier this year.