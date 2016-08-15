* Investment managers take cautious view of miners
* Sector says it has learnt from the past boom and bust
* Analysts say weaker companies delaying restructuring
By Barbara Lewis and Pratima Desai
LONDON, Aug 15 Investors in mining stocks could
face years of weak returns as a rally in share and industrial
metals prices eases pressure on companies to restructure and
curb oversupply.
The mining sector is known for over-investment in boom times
and crashes when demand weakens as economies slow, but many
companies say they have learnt lessons and are making efforts to
reduce debt and control spending.
Mining stocks have more than doubled since
multi-year lows touched in January, a rebound analysts link to
cheap cash from Chinese financial stimulus rather than a
fundamental increase in demand for industrial materials.
The rally has given companies with fragile balance sheets a
reprieve from the bankruptcies and mergers analysts say are
needed to adapt to lower demand. This could extend the
stagnation as production at weaker firms limps along, adding to
inventories.
"We see significant excess capacity in the (mining) industry
which needs to be reduced before the fundamentals will improve,
and this could easily take three years. We are therefore taking
a cautious view towards the industry," said Lewis Grant, a
senior portfolio manager at Hermes Investment Management.
He said he was particularly wary of smaller firms and drawn
towards miners with exposure to gold, such as Randgold Resources
, as gold is seen as safe-haven investment.
Commodity markets boomed shortly after the millennium,
driven by demand from China, the world's biggest raw materials
market. They started to falter early in 2011, led by copper
after it became clear Chinese consumption was not as great as
previously thought.
In January this year, at the height of concerns about
Chinese demand and weak balance sheets, the market
capitalisation of mining firms fell to less than $300 billion, a
75 percent fall from $1.1 trillion in March 2011. It has since
risen to $480 billion, according to the MSCI global mining
index.
Mining companies, including Glencore, BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American
, have all announced asset sales and said they are
focused on lowering costs.
But the sales are taking time and in some cases, industrial
sources say mining assets have been taken off the market.
Glencore has put on hold a copper mine sale, people familiar
with the matter said.
A company spokesman last week declined to comment, but
Glencore has repeatedly said its policy is to only sell if it
can achieve the right price.
"If we had January-like conditions for six months, it would
have gone a long way to cleaning up excess supply in commodities
like iron ore, but China stimulus means we're back to where we
started," Richard Knights, analyst at investment bank Liberum
Capital, said.
A surplus of iron ore, used to make steel for buildings and
infrastructure, is expected to persist for the foreseeable
future because the market is flooded and yet firms are still
producing more, analysts say.
As the impact of Chinese stimulus has waned, they have also
become bearish about copper, used as a conductor for electricity
and as a building material.
"For a new commodity bull rally to happen, you need to see
further capitulation and to see further tightening of the belts
for some of these companies," David Neuhauser, managing director
at U.S. hedge fund Livermore Partners, said.
URGENCY GONE
Livermore says it owns Glencore shares and has sold short
Anglo American.
Glencore, along with Anglo American, faces the biggest debt
burden of the major miners, analysts say, and they have mooted
Anglo American as a potential takeover target.
Firms with less debt, notably Rio Tinto, which could seek to
expand, are also wary of paying too much for other companies.
Rio Tinto spent $38 billion on Alcan in 2007 at the top of
the commodities boom in a deal viewed by analysts as the most
calamitous the sector has seen.
As the first mining company to take a major hit from a
slowing market, Rio was forced to reform and its new CEO
Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who took over at the start of July, said
this month that maintaining a strong balance sheet was a
priority in such a capital-intensive sector.
The firm has outlined a moderate capital expenditure plan of
less than $4 billion this year, $5 billion for next year and
$5.5 for 2018, compared with $17.4 billion in 2012 when adding
to production was all the rage.
Fund managers say the new restraint is in tune with
shareholder demands for value for money.
"With the fresh memory of the prolonged bust in mind, most
investors will put pressure on the miners not to repeat the same
mistakes and overbuild," said David Finger, an analyst at
Allianz Global Investors.
Glencore, which stands out from the pack because of a big
commodity trading portfolio that can generate profits even in
falling markets, has gone further.
Its CEO Ivan Glasenberg, who has criticised his rivals for
adding volumes to oversupplied markets, says growth needed to be
redefined as cash flow per share, rather than production.
While acknowledging a shift in attitude from mining
companies, the investment community is sceptical about the
extent to which that can be achieved.
"They are builders and engineers. They like digging massive
holes in the ground. That psychology is difficult to overcome,"
one industry insider said on condition of anonymity.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and by Vikram
Subhedar and Zandi Shabalala in London; editing by Anna Willard)