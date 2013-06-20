(Repeats story first published late on Thursday; no change to
text)
By Maria Sheahan and Niklas Pollard
FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM, June 20 Mining equipment
manufacturers are making improvements to machinery that they
hope will deliver productivity gains for customers and counter
falling orders.
Under pressure from investors for higher returns, miners
want to get the most out of every shovel, grinder and truck to
help maintain margins which are being squeezed by high labour
and energy costs and cooling commodity prices.
At an industry dinner this month, the new boss of the
world's largest miner, BHP Billiton, compared the
sector's search for efficiency to that of motor racing teams.
Thanks to tiny changes, he said, the Formula One pitstop -
the time when cars are stationary for tyres to be changed - has
gone from just under 4 seconds in 2010 to just over 2 seconds
this year.
"If we look at our industry, the prize is significant," BHP
Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie told his audience.
"For us, every 1 per cent improvement in productivity
translates to a $170 million saving." Half of BHP's operating
costs are labour and contractors.
Much of the equipment used in mines is unlikely to change
dramatically.
But as Mackenzie told his fellow dinner guests, small
improvements could make a difference for both the industry and
the firms supplying it.
Equipment makers have been hit hard by a sharp drop-off in
major new mining projects as miners cut back on spending.
U.S.-based Caterpillar cut its 2013 profit forecast
in April, reflecting an expected 50 percent decline in sales of
its traditional mining trucks and loaders. [ID:nL2N0D90KJ
Industry cuts also prompted a 26 percent fall in
first-quarter mining orders at Sweden's Atlas Copco.
At domestic rival Sandvik, mining orders fell by
almost a third on a like-for-like basis. The two companies
together supply more than half the global market for underground
mining gear.
SMALL CHANGES
Equipment makers hope the latest versions of their machinery
will help spur new orders.
"You cannot really improve on the drilling itself," said
Ulrich Schoepf of the Deep Drilling division at Bauer Maschinen
GmbH, a unit of Germany's Bauer AG.
"So we make the machines safer, which means less down-time.
We make them more fuel-efficient and easier and cheaper to
transport."
Atlas Copco unveiled a new rock drill in April that it said
was 20 to 30 percent faster than the nearest contender thanks to
a damping system that absorbs reflex shock waves.
Sandvik said in May it was field-testing a new generation of
underground hard-rock mining trucks which have an on-board
jacking system that allows flat tyres to be changed quickly
wherever they occur.
Automation has been at the root of many of the dramatic
improvements in mining productivity in recent decades - from
automated drills for deep mines to the driver-less haul trucks
used in Australia's iron ore-rich Pilbara region.
"I think the whole battle will be in automation," Atlas
Copco Chief Executive Ronnie Leten said.
Germany's Bauer is due to present a new deep drilling rig
which can drill down to 7,000 meters and will be "hands free".
"We have easily 200 to 300 competitors in deep drilling, but
there are only two or three that have 'hands-free' technology,"
Bauer's Schoepf said.
Equipment makers are also offering after-sales services to
help keep income flowing regardless of prospects for new mining
projects.
"You sell a solution that includes services with a focus on
productivity," said analyst David Jacobsson at Nordic investment
bank Pareto Securities.
"The big benefit here on the mining side is that
productivity and what it costs is so extremely
measurable...(Manufacturers) can say 'yes, our product is 30
percent more expensive, but since the downtime is this much
lower, your investment will still pay off'."
Western equipment makers face a growing threat of
competition from Chinese companies.
Swedish state-owned mining group LKAB this year bought a
new crusher for its open-pit mine Mertainen from China's Citic
Heavy Industries. This was the first time it chose a
Chinese crusher rather than buying from its usual supplier
Sandvik.
"You see a nation like China, and their development that
started out in textiles and then moved into mobile telephony. It
is clear they are moving up also within mining gear," Per-Erik
Lindvall, LKAB director of technology and business development
said.
