By Karen Rebelo and Clara Ferreira-Marques
BANGALORE/LONDON, Oct 31 From fund giant
BlackRock to activist shareholder Julian Treger, mining
investors seeking predictable returns and better cash flows are
stepping into mine finance.
Mine developers often face funding gaps because of a
shortage of bank finance and lacklustre public markets. This has
left alternative sources of financing - royalty deals, stake
sales or debt that converts into shares - accounting for an
increasingly significant proportion.
Among the alternatives are mine royalty agreements -
favoured by BlackRock and the focus of UK-listed Anglo Pacific
, which Treger is now running. These deals offer cash in
exchange for a share of future revenues.
"The scarcity of capital today... has created a huge
opportunity for non-traditional sources of finance," said
Catherine Raw, portfolio manager for the BlackRock World Mining
Trust. "That is where we step in."
For investors, a royalty deal means regular future payments
and the ability to benefit from a rise in commodity prices, an
increase in reserves or better production capacity. All with
arguably less risk than a share investment and no exposure to
pitfalls like poor dividends, or cost inflation.
For miners, the advantage is a source of upfront cash with
less dilution than through selling shares at depressed prices.
North American firms like Franco Nevada or Silver
Wheaton have long struck streaming deals, providing
cash for future production in return for exposure to
by-products. These deals have been for precious metals,
particularly when they are produced as a by-product by big
miners focused on base metals or bulk commodities.
Royalties though were less attractive in better times, as
miners sought to avoid eating into revenues from their mines and
set tough terms. They are now within reach for investors.
BlackRock secured its first royalty agreement last year,
with a deal that paid London Mining $110 million in
exchange for 2 percent of iron ore revenues from its Marampa
mine in Sierra Leone. The deal became one of the World Mining
Trust's biggest investments, just below its equity investment in
copper miner First Quantum.
It is also finalising a more modest, $12 million deal with
copper and gold firm Avanco Resources.
"You are getting a slightly more interesting risk/reward
scenario through investing in royalties," Raw said.
And BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is pushing
further into royalties. In August, it sought approval from
investors in its one billion pound World Mining Trust to
increase its ability to invest in non-quoted investments,
specifically in order to bet further on mining royalty deals.
These already make up almost 10 percent of the trust
portfolio, but the portion can now be doubled.
In a further reflection of the growing interest in
royalties, Treger last week took the reins as chief executive of
Anglo Pacific, the only UK-listed royalty firm. He also took a
roughly 1 percent stake in the firm, which in 2012 reported 11
employees, 4 of whom are executive directors.
Treger made his name as an activist investor who played
hardball with executives at firms including British department
store Liberty.
"I think this is a very interesting time...because there's
obviously a shortage of capital both equity and debt in the
mining space," he told Reuters in an interview.
"Therefore together with a significant amount of disposals
occurring by the majors, I think there is a real opportunity to
do some very interesting transactions."
STILL GROWING
Alternative finance remains a tiny sliver of the financing
used by the industry, which still relies more heavily on
traditional options like equity, debt, bank financing. Royalties
and streaming deals - similar to royalties but more frequently
relating to by-products - also face competition from increased
interest from strategic investors and private equity.
According to consultants PwC, in 2012 only 1.1 percent of
all money raised was from royalty and streaming, compared to 0.8
percent in 2011 and even smaller slices before that.
But there is room for growth.
Treger - co-founder of Audley Capital and known for using
initially small stakes to push for change, as with Western Coal,
a deal that netted sale proceeds of more than $700 million -
sees opportunity to refocus and scale up Anglo Pacific, whose
core asset is currently a slice of royalty receipts from Rio
Tinto's Kestrel coal mine in Australia.
Last week, it struck a partnership deal with FlowStream, a
streaming and royalty firm focused on oil and gas.
There are shortcomings, of course.
Royalty deals are not liquid - unlike shares - and cannot be
sold on by investors. For miners, there is an effective limit to
how much revenue they can hive off in advance, without hurting
the ability to raise debt or equity in future.
"There is only a certain level of royalty that a project can
support before you're using all your profit margins and you're
not returning anything to shareholders," said Dan Betts, chief
executive of Hummingbird Resources, which last year
struck a $15 million royalty financing deal with Anglo Pacific
to fund its Dugbe 1 gold project in Liberia.
"I think that in every project there's a balance."