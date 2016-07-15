By Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor
| VANCOUVER/TORONTO, July 15
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, July 15 Soaring gold and
silver prices have clipped a deal-making spree for metals
streaming companies - the mining financiers that provided a
lifeline to the cash-strapped industry in recent years.
With bullion up 25 percent since January, precious
metals miners are once again able to raise money in the equity
markets, reducing the need to obtain funds in exchange for a
portion of future mine output at discounted prices.
"Streaming companies were almost the savior of the
industry," said John Ing, president of brokerage Maison
Placements Canada, but the price rally has seen them "relegated
to the back of the line."
Global gold companies have raised nearly $3.2 billion in
equity, up 16.5 percent jump on the year, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
Meanwhile, the value of top streaming deals fell nearly 40
percent to some $640 million in the first five months of 2016
versus 2015, Scotiabank estimates.
Higher metals prices mean miners have less need for new
funds to repair debt-laden balance sheets. Last year, top global
miners including Barrick Gold Corp and Glencore Plc
did streaming deals.
Miners typically prefer equity over streaming deals to avoid
giving up a portion of future output that becomes more valuable
as metals prices rise.
The downturn in deals for the streaming industry, which
evolved from niche to mainstream amid booming demand, coincides
with a swathe of new competition.
Pension funds, private equity groups and hedge funds such as
Elliott Management Corp, which is backing former Barrick finance
chief Shaun Usmar's new Triple Flag Mining Finance venture, have
all joined the fray.
"(Streaming companies') opportunity universe has shrunk to
where now it's the base metal companies that might still need
that type of transaction," said portfolio manager Joe Foster at
New York-based Van Eck, a major institutional investor in the
precious metals sector.
To be sure, a few big deals may be in the works this year,
especially for base metal miners still grappling with weak
prices such as copper <CMCU3?, according to industry players.
There is speculation that Glencore is weighing stream deals
on its stakes in the Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan and
the Collahuasi copper mine in Chile. Glencore declined to
comment.
But deals will likely fall short of last year's $4.3 billion
bonanza.
"It's just a little bit softer than what it was last year on
quality and quantity," said Tony Jensen, chief executive officer
of streaming and royalty firm Royal Gold Inc, which
signed deals worth $1.4 billion in 2015.
"There will be times where we just don't do things. It may
just be too expensive for us."
Franco-Nevada Corp CEO David Harquail said his
company might do more oil and gas streaming or royalty deals
this year.
Streaming companies have benefited from the price uptick as
well, getting higher prices for the discounted metals they
bought and raising more than $1.6 billion in equity for future
deals.
In addition, companies' stock prices have risen, though not
as high as the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index, which
is up 132 percent.
There is about $4 billion worth of streaming opportunities,
estimates Silver Wheaton Corp CEO Randy Smallwood,
mostly from copper miners wanting to stream the gold by-product
from their mines.
"It is the base metal prices that drive our business
opportunities," he said. "Those guys still need capital. 2016 is
not over yet."
