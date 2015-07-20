(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, July 20 As if slumping
commodity prices and unhappy shareholders were not enough,
global mining companies are also facing a looming succession
crisis.
Several mining CEOs have reached or are nearing retirement
age and industry executives, recruiters and analysts worry that
there is not enough people with the right skills and experience
to replace the old guard.
It is the price of a 'lost generation' - those now in their
40s who failed to find jobs in the industry during a mining
downturn in the 1990s and early 2000s and have drifted
elsewhere.
"There is a shortage of potential CEOs because the industry
doesn't invest in people," said Mark Bristow, the 56-year-old
Chief Executive of mid-tier gold miner Randgold Resources
.
As a result, companies may need to promote relatively green
management or recruit outsiders, raising the risk of costly
strategic mistakes at a time when the industry can least afford
them.
For example, Kinross Gold replaced CEO Tye Burt, a
former investment banker, in 2012 after its share price cratered
and a blockbuster acquisition went sour.
Burt led Kinross to a $7.1 billion purchase of Red Back
Mining in 2010, a deal that contributed to more than $6 billion
in writedowns and provoked deep investor discontent.
Mining companies typically focus on building projects when
they plot the future, not career paths, said Douglas Groh,
portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management.
"The industry is not good at succession planning. It is more
in the moment," said Groh, whose fund is a major gold sector
investor.
The boom-bust nature of the industry makes recruiting and
grooming the workforce particularly challenging.
"The mining cycle tends to be the same length as a
university cycle," said Mark Selby, CEO of developer Royal
Nickel. "People go into a program because it's hot and
by the time they graduate, it's not."
Industry data shows a 15-year hiring slump in mining that
mirrors a similar generation gap in the oil and gas industry.
(reut.rs/1HuJETi.)
"Some companies will not survive because they don't have
enough competence to operate as a standalone company," said
Bristow.
The talent pinch extends beyond the C-suite, said Ryan
Montpellier, executive director of Canada's Mining Industry
Human Resources Council.
"It's hard to find seasoned engineers with 15-20 years
experience," he said.
HEADING FOR THE EXIT
At the world's 10 biggest public mining companies, four of
the top executives are over 60, and their median age is over 59
compared with 56 for CEOs of the top 10 S&P500 companies. (reut.rs/1M8ZQQD)
Several mining CEOs are well into their 60s and seen on
their way out. (reut.rs/1LjyDsI)
"They've made money, they're in a bad market - they've
probably been through one before - and they may not want to be
in one again," said Clive Johnson, CEO of small Canadian gold
miner B2Gold.
Freeport-McMoRan's CEO, Richard Adkerson, is 68, Rio
Tinto's chief, Sam Walsh, is 65, First Quantum's
Philip Pascall is 67, and New Gold CEO Robert Gallagher
is 64. They have not detailed their retirement plans,though, and
some who have done so have no designated successors yet.
Centerra Gold said in March that CEO Ian Atkinson,
65, would retire by year end, but is still searching for
successors.
Harmony Gold Mining shares fell 6 percent on
Thursday after the company said 62-year-old CEO Graham Briggs
would retire and that it was seeking a replacement.
To be sure, some miners have mapped out succession plans.
In a "signal to the market", Primero Mining CEO
Joseph Conway, 57, gave up his President title earlier this
year. And Silver Standard Resources named Paul Benson,
52, as its new CEO effective August 1, with the retirement of
John Smith, 58.
EATING SEED CORN
With many commodities skipping along multi-year lows, mining
companies have been forced to delay projects, cut staff and
slash costs. That means the next generation of CEOs will need
operating expertise more than deal-making or financial acumen to
hone efficiencies and sell non-core assets, experts say.
"It's a very limited supply of experienced people who know
the industry and who have the capability of getting it out of
the very difficult place it is in today," said John Byrne,
managing partner at global recruiter Boyden World Corp.
Some companies, however, such as debt-laden Barrick Gold
, believe that hiring an outsider is just the medicine
they need.
Barrick founder Peter Munk told skeptical investors in 2013
that new Executive Chairman John Thornton's experience as a
banker and international academic could attract capital and open
doors to governments.
It's too soon to tell whether that strategy will pay off for
the world's biggest gold miner.
Many mining executives say outsiders struggle to grasp the
unique challenges of mining, noting that it can take decades to
determine if a new mine will be profitable.
They add that lawyers and accountants without a mining
background are overly concerned with pleasing stock analysts.
Others argue that the mining industry's poor performance
shows it needs a fresh perspective.
"We have an industry where our core skill is eating our own
seed corn. We don't bother to plant the corn, we eat it," said
Benjamin Cox, the CEO of junior miner Aston Bay Holdings
. "I'm a second generation mining executive; I wonder if
there will be a third."
