BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 Barrick Gold Corp's
Veladero mine in Argentina could reopen in coming days
if a report confirms repairs were made after a leak of
processing solution containing cyanide earlier this month, a
provincial government said.
San Juan province Mining Minister Alberto Hensel said in a
statement on Tuesday that a team of police investigators would
deliver a technical report within 48 hours to the judge who
ordered the temporary suspension.
"If all the repairs have been completed and the mining
police give the OK... there will be no reason to sustain the
injunction," said Judge Pablo Oritja, according to the
provincial government's statement.
A Barrick spokesman in Argentina said on Wednesday that the
company was waiting for the judge's decision.
Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, announced the
spill at Veladero, one of its five main mines, on Sept. 15. The
province had fined the miner nearly $10 million for an earlier
leak that occurred in September 2015.
Although the local judiciary determines whether the mine can
operate or not, the federal government's environment minister
filed a written complaint against Veladero last week, saying
Barrick might have violated a hazardous waste law and delayed
formal notification of the leak.
Prosecutors and environmental groups have long said the
mine's location violates a federal glacier law in Argentina.
Barrick said it used the appropriate communications channels
and disclosed the spill in a timely manner. President Kelvin
Dushnisky told Reuters on Sept. 19 that he thought the mine
could start operating again in two weeks.
The repairs would include lifting a berm, or raised bank,
over which the processing solution flowed, he said.
Hensel, the province's mining minister, said the government
was also requiring additional security measures such as
monitoring cameras at the mine.
Barrick has not said how much processing solution was
spilled. Tests by United Nations investigators in October showed
that the year-ago spill had not contaminated local water
supplies.
