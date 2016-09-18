By Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant
| TORONTO/DENVER, Sept 18
TORONTO/DENVER, Sept 18 The world's biggest gold
miners are taking a cautious approach in their hunt for bullion,
spending more money to explore around existing mines rather than
new territory in a strategy that may have short-term gains but
risks future production growth.
Top producers are relying more than ever on small companies
to do the heavy lifting of searching for new deposits and
increasingly taking 10 to 20 percent equity stakes in the junior
miners.
Exploring close to home is more cost efficient and improves
the odds of discoveries. But the chances of making major new
finds are limited, diminishing global gold output, which is
expected to decline by nearly 9 percent in the next three years.
"It only makes sense to be looking in your own backyard
first before exploring elsewhere," said Paul Rollinson, Chief
Executive of Kinross Gold, which spends about 90 percent
of its exploration budget around existing sites.
"We focus on areas we already know, with existing
infrastructure nearby, in jurisdictions we are comfortable
with."
The world's 10 biggest gold miners are bumping up the share
of exploration budgets earmarked for land around existing mines,
or brownfield exploration, increasing the spending to 56 percent
in 2015 from 45 percent in 2013.
In the meantime, they curbed spending on greenfield
exploration in new territory to 21 percent from 25 percent of
their budgets, data from SNL Metals & Mining, a unit of S&P
Global Market Intelligence, shows.
"They say the best place to discover a mine is in the
shadow of a headframe," atop mine shafts, said Maria Smirnova,
portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management.
"The rate of failure in exploration is staggering, so it is
always better to try and improve what you have already."
SCREWS ON SPENDING
Barrick Gold, the world's largest producer by
output, looks to near-mine discoveries because plants and
equipment are already in place and the deposit is well known,
said its president, Kelvin Dushnisky.
Finding affordable and reliable deposits became vital in the
last three years as miners slashed spending amid a slump in gold
prices. Miners have kept a lid on spending this year despite a
partial recovery in bullion prices and income.
Exploration spending by the world's 10 biggest gold miners,
such as South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti, sank 37
percent to $1.075 billion between 2013 and 2015, the last year
for which data is available, SNL Metals & Mining data shows.
Newmont Mining the world's top gold miner by market
valuation, cut its exploration budget by nearly 40 percent in
2013 and prioritized areas expected to deliver higher-margin
ounces, said Chief Executive Gary Goldberg.
"That's first of all around our existing operations," he
said, adding that Newmont has earmarked about 80 percent of its
approximately $200 million budget in 2016 for brownfield
exploration.
Longer-term, Newmont is eyeing Ethiopia, Cote d'Ivoire and
Queensland, Australia for greenfield exploration, he said.
"Any management team in the industry would consider
brownfields expansions first," before committing to big new
projects, given capital is still limited, said David J.
Christensen, CEO of mining fund ASA Gold & Precious Metals.
Goldcorp Chief Executive David Garofalo said there
was little available to throw even that limited capital at.
"We are a supply-challenged industry," he said. "We've had a
very poor track record over the last few years of exploration
success."
Global gold mine production peaked in 2015 and is estimated
to fall nearly 9 percent by 2018, to 2,903 tonnes, Thomson
Reuters GFMS data shows.
Big gold miners have always relied on small exploration
companies for discoveries, acquiring them to access their big
finds. But they are increasingly hedging their bets with 10-20
percent equity stakes in juniors, said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Sam Crittenden in a report earlier this year.
Barrick plans to be more active partnering with juniors
going forward, Executive Vice President for Exploration and
Growth, Rob Krcmarov, said in June.
Mid-tier producer Agnico Eagle Mines, which has
bucked the industry trend by boosting its drilling budget over
the past five years, plans to continue investing in juniors even
as it adds to its drilling budget.
Agnico last week increased its gold estimate for its Amaruq
project, a new deposit close to its existing Meadowbank mine in
Canada's Arctic, by 13 percent to 3.71 million ounces.
"Greenfields is tough. I think the general consensus amongst
gold producers is that the real greenfields is best left to the
juniors," said Chief Executive Sean Boyd.
($1 = 1.3206 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Chris Reese)