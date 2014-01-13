* Conservative price assumptions the key
* Focus should be shareholder return above output
* Hedging still not attractive
By Silvia Antonioli and Clara Denina
LONDON, Jan 13 To attract shareholders in a
climate of weaker bullion prices gold miners need to use more
conservative price forecasts to determine how much ore is
economical to extract, focusing on a return for investors rather
than flat out production.
BlackRock fund manager Evy Hambro says miners have to shrug
off habits formed when bullion prices were racing ahead in the
last 12 years and to add a rate of return for shareholders when
estimating production costs. Ideally that should be 20 percent.
At the beginning of each year gold miners calculate their
reserves, or how much gold it is worth their while to produce,
depending on their costs of production and based on average gold
price assumptions.
This shift to refocus on shareholder return could mean
reducing the amount of gold miners produce, but making profits
on that output, rather producing gold that could end up being
sold at a loss. Less focused miners could find themselves
running short of investors.
Some investors have complained that miners' price
assumptions have been too optimistic in the last few years,
while cost estimates have not included a rate of return for
shareholders.
The 12 year gold price bull run until 2012 has in fact seen
miners disregard higher costs for energy, labour and equipment
over the years, as they sought to maximise production but ended
up with rocketing exploration charges that eroded profits.
But in 2013 gold took a 28 percent plunge and gold miners'
shares fell by more than half on average, burning investors.
"(Mining companies) need to make their decision and then you
can take a view on whether or not you are happy to support the
management team but I do think the industry as a whole should
use a conservative price assumption to calculate their
reserves," Hambro, investment chief for natural resources at
BlackRock's Gold and General fund, said in an interview.
"(That) price assumption should have a return rate built
into it," Hambro added. "Some gold companies, the better-run
ones, use a price assumption which includes 20 percent rate of
returns when calculating their reserves. That's a very good way
of doing it."
In February 2013, the world's largest gold producer Barrick
Gold assumed a gold price of $1,500 an ounce for its
140 million ounces of reserves, while the second largest miner
Newmont Mining assumed a price of $1,400 an ounce.
CHANGE NEEDED
Hambro has been calling for changes in the way mining
companies are run for a number of years but only recently firms
have become aware that industry sustainability was being
jeopardised by over-budget projects, with some undertaking
drastic management changes and cost cuts.
"We are starting to see some changes coming through and the
fall in the gold price has helped in terms of making these
changes more timely," Hambro said, adding that the gold price is
today very close to the marginal cost of supply.
Spot gold was at around $1,245 an ounce on Monday.
Hambro manages the BlackRock Gold & General fund, which lost
48 percent in 2013, making it the fifth worst performing fund in
the UK, according to data provider Morningstar.
Hambro also said that a return to hedging is not an alluring
option for miners at this stage, due to a lack of contango--or
discount for spot over later date prices-- in the forward curve.
Selling gold that has yet to be mined to lock in a fixed
price was a practice used by mining firms that went out of vogue
during gold's 12-year ascent to a near $2,000 an ounce peak in
2011.
But some have argued in favour of hedging once again.
The new chairman of Barrick Gold for example recently said
he would seriously consider hedging, given the volatility in the
price of gold.
Among other metals, Hambro is particularly keen on producers
of copper and iron ore, where margins are healthy even after
prices weakened in the past couple of years.
"We are not necessarily saying that prices of those
commodities are going up but we expect that those companies will
continue to deliver good operating profitability results in
those areas," he said.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)