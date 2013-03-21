LONDON, March 21 The president of BSG Resources,
the mining arm of billionaire Beny Steinmetz's business empire,
has been barred from Guinea, where the company is battling a
review of its right to mine half of the giant Simandou iron ore
deposit.
According to a government document seen by Reuters, which
cited "measures of domestic security", Israeli former civil
servant Asher Avidan has been banned from entering or remaining
in the country as of Feb. 15. The government decision was
confirmed by sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Guinea, which is aiming to clean up a minerals sector that
has been mired in corruption, is currently reviewing mining
contracts. Officials said last year that the review would focus
on three of the largest contracts, including BSGR and partner
Vale's rights to the northern half of Simandou.
That review was originally due to be completed by March, but
BSGR, Vale and the government are still in negotiations. The
three held talks in London this week, one of the sources said.
The government has denied "stigmatising" BSGR, but the
barring of the company's president raises questions over the
group's hopes of having its mining rights confirmed.
BSGR declined to comment on the ban.
Guinea's government also declined to comment, but a source
close to the government said Avidan's residency permit had been
cancelled after actions that the source said were not compatible
with his status as a businessman. The source did not elaborate.
The source said no other BSGR executives had been affected
by the move, adding that the ban was not related to the Simandou
review process or BSGR's commercial operations in the country.
Work on the northern half of Simandou has been on hold since
last year, when Vale cited uncertainties in regulation. Worries
over the government's intentions have prompted BSGR to say it
would consider all legal options.
The government is considering three options in its review of
that Simandou contract, including confirming it, agreeing
changes to the contract or simply revoking BSGR's rights.
TOUGH TIMES
The BSGR review comes at a tough time for both the industry
and producing nations, as mining companies find themselves under
pressure to tighten spending, particularly on large projects in
untested destinations like Guinea.
Rio Tinto, which is working on the southern half of
Simandou, has slowed development there until the government can
secure financing to push ahead with expensive infrastructure.
BSGR was awarded the concession to mine what is one of the
world's largest untapped iron ore deposits in 2008, just months
after it was revoked from Rio Tinto by the then government of
long-ruling leader Lansana Conte. Conte accused Rio, who
initially held all of Simandou, of moving too slowly.
BSGR was not required to pay any cash up front and was given
permission to export via Liberia, a much shorter and less
expensive route than exporting across Guinea. Critics say that
would limit the economic benefits for Guinea.
In return, BSGR agreed to build a $1 billion passenger and
freight railway from the capital Conakry on the west coast to
Kerouane in the south east. It later sold 51 percent of the
project to Vale in a deal valued at $2.5 billion, of which $500
million has been paid so far.
BSG and Vale say their concession represents a fair deal for
Guineans, and the export route through Liberia makes better
economic sense than shipping ore across Guinea.
But the terms have been widely criticised by advocates of
government transparency, who say the authorities should have
secured a better deal.