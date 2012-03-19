* London IPO pipeline at strongest since global crisis - LSE
* IPOs seen in 2012 include Ivanplats, Ferrous Resources,
Grupo Mexico unit - sources
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 19 The mining sector could bring a
flurry of IPOs to London and elsewhere in the second half of
2012 after several lean years for investors and bankers, as
miners eye deals or seek to raise funds for increasingly costly
projects.
The IPO waiting list is building for all sectors, banking
and industry sources say, and from large to small caps, after
many were shelved in the turbulence of the last few years.
London in particular has a pipeline that is at its strongest
since the global crisis, according to the London Stock Exchange.
Some of the more eye-catching listings may come from the
mining sector, with billionaire Robert Friedland set to lead the
charge with Ivanplats, a listing that could raise as much as $1
billion and value the mining and exploration company at around
$5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
It would be the first major test of market appetite for
mining stocks since trader Glencore listed last year.
"There has been a famine and there is a glut of things to
come," said one of the sources involved in the listing.
"Ivanplats could be the catalyst for it all happening,
especially if they price it to go."
Ivanplats could be the first major mining listing out of the
starting blocks this year, expected to list in Toronto as early
as May or June before heading to London, possibly later this
year. Friedland's latest venture is likely to be a test for
investor appetite for mining, but also for country risk, an
increasingly prevalent reality for miners seeking new deposits.
Ivanplats' major assets include the Kamoa copper deposit in
the Democratic Republic of Congo, the most significant discovery
in the country since the Belgian colonial period, and the giant
Platreef platinum-nickel-palladium project in South Africa.
"It will be a huge litmus test for the market," analyst Andy
Davidson at Numis in London said. "We haven't had a really big
listing since Glencore and the fact that it is in the DRC will
make it doubly interesting. If it is priced appropriately there
will be appetite... this is clearly a world class asset."
Other big-name debuts in the wings in London include the
mining subsidiary of Grupo Mexico, with a listing
worth some $5 to $6 billion, and Brazilian iron ore miner
Ferrous Resources, which could consider another tilt at the
market later this year, a source familiar with the matter said.
Ferrous, forced to delay plans for a market debut in 2008,
has faced tough markets and ambitious valuations, and again in
2010 shelved a listing plan which had been expected to value the
miner at over $3.5 billion, citing difficult conditions.
It has since been seeking a strategic partner, but Ferrous'
new chief executive said last month he would reconsider IPO
plans and could take advantage of a "favourable window."
Ferrous' toughest hurdle has been key shareholders that
bought in before the 2008 downturn and have resisted any efforts
to cut price to attract investment.
Grupo Mexico, meanwhile, is in the process of appointing
banks for the planned listing of its copper subsidiary in
London, one industry banker said.
"This is a 2012 event," the banker said.
LONDON CALLING
Hong Kong is also likely to benefit from an improved
climate, with diamond trader Beny Steinmetz's Octea, owner of
Sierra Leone's Koidu mine, considering a listing there, along
with diamond jeweller and miner Graff, which set its $1 billion
listing in motion last month.
Mongolia's Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, a huge coking coal deposit,
is also waiting in the wings with its IPO worth up to $3
billion, which could go later this year.
"Last year London clearly was a beneficiary of the energy,
utilities and mining type assets looking to tap into capital and
I think we see that continuing," Mark Hughes, capital markets
partner at PwC in London, said.
Out of $20 billion raised through IPOs in London last year,
$11 billion was for the mining sector, though that was largely
due to Glencore's record listing. But the strength is set to
continue as miners seek cash to fund ever-pricier growth.
Glencore has traded below its listing price since the record
May offering, but the IPO has given it the currency for the
long-expected, and now agreed, bid for miner Xstrata.
"The pipeline in that sector remains reasonably strong,
although they are more likely to come to market in to second
half of the year," Hughes said. "The cross-border natural
resources will drive a huge proportion of new activity."
The London Stock Exchange points to Russia, the CIS and
India, as well as the Middle East and Africa as accounting for
the strongest IPO pipeline across sectors.
But for these, in mining and resources in particular, the
key is likely to be corporate governance, after high profile
board troubles at thermal coal miner Bumi Plc and
Kazakh miner ENRC last year, which highlighted
perceived risks for minority investors and cooled institutional
appetite towards the foreign-owned groups listing in London.
"We have all read about how UK fund managers are taking a
big stick to people who are not based here, and (over) corporate
governance issues," one equity capital markets banker said.
"Those are, at the moment, almost insurmountable."