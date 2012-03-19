* London IPO pipeline at strongest since global crisis - LSE

* IPOs seen in 2012 include Ivanplats, Ferrous Resources, Grupo Mexico unit - sources

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, March 19 The mining sector could bring a flurry of IPOs to London and elsewhere in the second half of 2012 after several lean years for investors and bankers, as miners eye deals or seek to raise funds for increasingly costly projects.

The IPO waiting list is building for all sectors, banking and industry sources say, and from large to small caps, after many were shelved in the turbulence of the last few years.

London in particular has a pipeline that is at its strongest since the global crisis, according to the London Stock Exchange.

Some of the more eye-catching listings may come from the mining sector, with billionaire Robert Friedland set to lead the charge with Ivanplats, a listing that could raise as much as $1 billion and value the mining and exploration company at around $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It would be the first major test of market appetite for mining stocks since trader Glencore listed last year.

"There has been a famine and there is a glut of things to come," said one of the sources involved in the listing.

"Ivanplats could be the catalyst for it all happening, especially if they price it to go."

Ivanplats could be the first major mining listing out of the starting blocks this year, expected to list in Toronto as early as May or June before heading to London, possibly later this year. Friedland's latest venture is likely to be a test for investor appetite for mining, but also for country risk, an increasingly prevalent reality for miners seeking new deposits.

Ivanplats' major assets include the Kamoa copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the most significant discovery in the country since the Belgian colonial period, and the giant Platreef platinum-nickel-palladium project in South Africa.

"It will be a huge litmus test for the market," analyst Andy Davidson at Numis in London said. "We haven't had a really big listing since Glencore and the fact that it is in the DRC will make it doubly interesting. If it is priced appropriately there will be appetite... this is clearly a world class asset."

Other big-name debuts in the wings in London include the mining subsidiary of Grupo Mexico, with a listing worth some $5 to $6 billion, and Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous Resources, which could consider another tilt at the market later this year, a source familiar with the matter said.

Ferrous, forced to delay plans for a market debut in 2008, has faced tough markets and ambitious valuations, and again in 2010 shelved a listing plan which had been expected to value the miner at over $3.5 billion, citing difficult conditions.

It has since been seeking a strategic partner, but Ferrous' new chief executive said last month he would reconsider IPO plans and could take advantage of a "favourable window."

Ferrous' toughest hurdle has been key shareholders that bought in before the 2008 downturn and have resisted any efforts to cut price to attract investment.

Grupo Mexico, meanwhile, is in the process of appointing banks for the planned listing of its copper subsidiary in London, one industry banker said.

"This is a 2012 event," the banker said.

LONDON CALLING

Hong Kong is also likely to benefit from an improved climate, with diamond trader Beny Steinmetz's Octea, owner of Sierra Leone's Koidu mine, considering a listing there, along with diamond jeweller and miner Graff, which set its $1 billion listing in motion last month.

Mongolia's Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, a huge coking coal deposit, is also waiting in the wings with its IPO worth up to $3 billion, which could go later this year.

"Last year London clearly was a beneficiary of the energy, utilities and mining type assets looking to tap into capital and I think we see that continuing," Mark Hughes, capital markets partner at PwC in London, said.

Out of $20 billion raised through IPOs in London last year, $11 billion was for the mining sector, though that was largely due to Glencore's record listing. But the strength is set to continue as miners seek cash to fund ever-pricier growth.

Glencore has traded below its listing price since the record May offering, but the IPO has given it the currency for the long-expected, and now agreed, bid for miner Xstrata.

"The pipeline in that sector remains reasonably strong, although they are more likely to come to market in to second half of the year," Hughes said. "The cross-border natural resources will drive a huge proportion of new activity."

The London Stock Exchange points to Russia, the CIS and India, as well as the Middle East and Africa as accounting for the strongest IPO pipeline across sectors.

But for these, in mining and resources in particular, the key is likely to be corporate governance, after high profile board troubles at thermal coal miner Bumi Plc and Kazakh miner ENRC last year, which highlighted perceived risks for minority investors and cooled institutional appetite towards the foreign-owned groups listing in London.

"We have all read about how UK fund managers are taking a big stick to people who are not based here, and (over) corporate governance issues," one equity capital markets banker said. "Those are, at the moment, almost insurmountable."