By Stephen Eisenhammer, Sonali Paul and Silvia Antonioli
| RIO DE JANEIRO/MELBOURNE/LONDON, June 4
RIO DE JANEIRO/MELBOURNE/LONDON, June 4 After
pouring billions of dollars into producing more iron ore to feed
China's construction boom, the world's mega miners now face a
self-induced price slump and are counting on other commodities
to revive their allure to investors.
Base metals copper and nickel, oil and gas, as well as more
offbeat commodities such as fertilizer potash, are increasingly
important differentiators between the kings of iron - Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - and
could be welcome sources of growth this year as iron ore
languishes near two-year lows.
BHP's oil and gas portfolio and Vale's nickel production
have attracted positive attention. Glencore Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg, meanwhile, has spoken of the
advantage of smaller exposure to iron ore, saying it provided an
"opportunity against our peers."
Lack of diversity has not been an issue in recent years as
Chinese demand for steel to build cities, railways and ports
tripled iron ore prices from 2008 to 2011 - a windfall for the
"big three" who produce 70 percent of the world's seaborne iron
ore.
But in May the price fell below the $100 mark for only the
second time in four years, as production jumps just as Chinese
demand growth appears to be slowing. Although many analysts see
the price perking up again later this year, the fundamentals are
worsening and the trend is downward.
Like a giant tanker, these companies are not designed to
change direction at the first sign of rough seas, but those that
kept a bit of diversity could find themselves in market favor if
the going gets tough.
In recent weeks, as the price of iron ore fell, BHP's stock
value actually rose, breaking into a negative correlation with
the commodity for only the second time in as many years. Rio
also decoupled slightly, but Vale followed the steel-making
ingredient lower
"Rio and Vale are so exposed to iron ore, and their
investment programs are geared towards that, it's pretty hard to
see how anything cushions (a fall in price)," said Paul
Phillips, a partner at Perennial Growth Management, adding "BHP
has significantly more options than either of the other two."
Whereas Vale and Rio Tinto get over 85 percent of their
profits from iron ore and pellets, BHP gets less than half with
oil and gas making up a fifth.
"The difficulty with a stock like Vale is that it tends to
follow the iron ore price, regardless of the pretty successful
cost cutting measures going on at the firm. With prices
weakening it's hard to see where the value could come from,"
said Robert Secker, investment specialist at M&G Investments,
whose fund sold its Vale stake last month.
CHINESE GAMBLE
Vale is also at an earlier stage of expanding production
than Rio Tinto or BHP. This means a severe drop in iron ore
price could squeeze the miner's cash flow because it still has
to invest heavily to complete projects at the same time as it is
getting less money for every tonne it mines, analysts said.
Three fund managers interviewed in Australia all said BHP
would be the most resilient of the big three in a period of
lower iron ore prices. The company's $17 billion move into U.S.
shale three years ago appears to be paying off after criticism
it paid too much. Glencore was popular among London analysts due
to its lack of iron ore exposure.
"Oil and gas is also by far the largest part of (BHP's)
growth of the business over the next four, five or six years,"
said Brenton Saunders, a portfolio manager at BT Investment
Management, which owns shares in BHP and Rio Tinto.
Vale and Rio Tinto are gambling they can drive high-cost
Chinese producers out of the market by increasing supply and
temporarily reducing the iron ore price. With Chinese producers
out of business, production will come down, spiking the price
back to a point where Vale and Rio can make serious money.
Rio Tinto is particularly well-placed for this with
production plus freight costs at around $45/tonne. Vale could be
in a similar position by 2016 when it finishes expanding its
Carajas mine, especially if transport costs can be reduced with
permission to dock their huge "Valemax" ships at Chinese ports.
But there remain a number of variables to this scenario,
particularly the political cost in China of cutting thousands of
jobs. This move has become easier with increasing public anger
over pollution caused by steel production but it remains to be
seen exactly how and when it might play out.
Some investors support a focus on iron ore and remain wary
of diversification, said Carlos de Alba, analyst at Morgan
Stanley, after a series of expensive write-offs on poor assets
bought in boom years.
"A lot of investors say to me, 'I don't want the companies
to diversify themselves, I can do that myself by buying an iron
ore company, a nickel company, a platinum company, based on my
own views of where the metal prices are going to go."
But diversification is clearly back in fashion. Vale
stressed it produced a record amount of nickel last quarter,
just 200 tonnes off being the world's top producer of the
stainless steel ingredient.
Nickel could be an important source of growth for the
Brazilian miner this year with prices at a two-year high
as a ban in Indonesia on exporting nickel ore left buyers
fearing a shortage.