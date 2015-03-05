LONDON, March 5 X2 Resources has completed its
initial capital raising with a total of $5.6 billion and a
mandate to create a new mid-sized mining company, the private
company founded by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis said on
Thursday.
The sum comprises $4 billion in committed capital available
for immediate drawdown and $1.6 billion in conditional equity
capital. Among the small number of investors in the project are
major sovereign wealth and pension funds, the company said.
"We continue to carefully review a number of opportunities
in the sector in detail," Davis said in a statement.
"Whilst value-creating opportunities are increasingly
evident, the long-term nature of our strategy provides us with
the flexibility to target those opportunities where we see the
greatest potential for value creation."
