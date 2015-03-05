(Adds details)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 5 X2 Resources has completed its
initial capital raising with a total of $5.6 billion, the
private company founded by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis to
create a new mid-sized mining and metals group said on Thursday.
Davis set up X2 only months after leaving the mining giant
when it was taken over by rival Glencore in 2013.
For his new venture, he has attracted backers such as
private equity group TPG Capital and commodities trader Noble
Group as well as sovereign wealth and pension funds.
But some in the industry think it will be difficult to
replicate Xstrata's success now that the commodity supercycle is
over.
X2 has so far expressed interest in a number of assets in
copper, coal and other commodities but is yet to make its first
acquisition.
"We continue to carefully review a number of opportunities
in the sector in detail," Davis said in a statement.
"Whilst value-creating opportunities are increasingly
evident, the long-term nature of our strategy provides us with
the flexibility to target those opportunities where we see the
greatest potential for value creation."
The sum X2 raised comprises $4 billion in committed capital
available for immediate drawdown and $1.6 billion in conditional
equity capital, the company said.
(Editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)