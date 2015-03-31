* Dealmaker reputation helps him attract $5.6 bln funding
* X2 approached most mining majors in last year
* Davis' sight now on South32, Anglo American- sources
By Silvia Antonioli and Freya Berry
LONDON, March 31 More than a year after he
launched his private fund, former Xstrata boss Mick Davis is
coming under pressure to build a new mining empire with the $6
billion in capital he has raised.
The renowned dealmaker set up X2 Resources 18 months ago
after Glencore's $46 billion takeover of Xstrata, when
he was passed over for the top job in favour of his Glencore
counterpart, Ivan Glasenberg.
Davis has since approached most large mining companies
looking to buy a variety of assets, banking and industry sources
said, but nobody has agreed to sell given a feeling that current
prices are at rock bottom and may turn up again before long.
"Mick's team has been looking at so many assets closely. But
nobody wanted to sell to them. Vale didn't want to sell, Rio
didn't want to sell, BHP didn't want to sell," said an industry
source close to Davis.
With his portfolio still empty, some sources expressed
concern that some investors' patience with Davis may run thin.
A banking source said: "Not all those investors are stuck on
mining. So they say: if we can't spend on this, we'll go buy a
bank or a supermarket."
"I think Mick is feeling the pressure to do something, but
the sector is as cheap as it gets."
The PR company representing X2 declined to comment and did
not make Davis available for comment.
STREET FIGHTER
Davis has gathered $5.6 billion backing from investors
-including private equity group TPG Capital, commodities trader
Noble Group and sovereign wealth and pension funds -
who have been drawn by his reputation.
The former Eskom, Gencor and Billiton executive first set
about building his own empire in 2002, when Xstrata first
listed, and acquired a collection of coal assets from giant
commodity trader Glencore.
The cash-flow from those mines then financed a series of
mostly successful deals that over a decade transformed Xstrata
from a $500 million minnow into a $50 billion FTSE-100 company
until it was taken over by Glencore, one of its largest
shareholders.
Davis set up X2 with the clear intent to repeat Xstrata's
success - motivated also, the sources said, by some antagonism
to Glasenberg who was a student at the South African University
of the Witwatersrand when Davis was an accountancy lecturer
there.
"Mick will want to prove that he can buy assets cheap and
turn them around," said another banking source, who has dealt
with Davis over the years. "You get these jobs at the top
because you're a street fighter."
That said, receiving expressions of interest from a
turnaround king has only encouraged some asset-owners to hang on
to them.
BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company,
decided for example to spin off its unloved assets into a
separate firm, South32, whose shares would be distributed to BHP
investors.
"You don't want to look like an idiot in hindsight," a third
banker said. "BHP said to themselves: we think we're in a
trough, but we can't be sure. We've a pretty good idea what
these assets are worth but we can't be wrong if we demerge."
TARGETS
Davis has not been put off by BHP Billiton's action,
however, but is still looking at South32, as well as some of
Anglo American's base metals and energy assets, according to the
sources.
The latter deal may be more likely: harder-hit than its
rivals by the latest downturn in metals prices, Anglo American
wants to raise money through divestments in order to
defend its credit rating and hit profitability targets set by
its boss, Mark Cutifani.
South32, with a book value of about $12 billion, could be
too expensive for X2, once debt and a premium are included:
investors estimate X2 could gear up to about $10-15 billion.
"Maybe it's a bit of a stretch but that could still work.
Mick is quite clever is terms of structuring innovative deals,"
said Investec fund manager and former Xstrata executive Hanré
Rossouw, a shareholder in BHP Billiton.
While some think Davis' long wait will lead to him striking
a deal at the best time to benefit from a turnaround in the
market, others argue he may struggle to repeat his success in
such a different environment.
"He was lucky last time around, he did a lot of deals when
prices were on the way up and China came out of nowhere hungry
for metals. The trouble is, this time he has to pick the bottom
of the market. But where is it?" said a fourth banking source
who has dealt with Davis during his time at Xstrata.
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Sophie
Walker)