ULAN BATOR Aug 18 Mongolia has confirmed
resource nationalist Davaajav Ganhuyag as the minister of
mining, a move that has sparked speculation over whether the new
government intends to review existing mining investment deals
for its massive mineral resources.
Ganhuyag, 49-year old chemical engineer and ruling
Democratic Party member, previously demanded that some contracts
with foreign mining companies in Mongolia be renegotiated to
give the state a larger stake in the biggest mines.
He was confirmed by parliament in a late session on Friday.
In 2011, Ganhuyag was one of several lawmakers to sign a
letter urging Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources
to renegotiate a 2009 agreement for the $13 billion Oyu
Tolgoi copper and gold mine and increase the government stake to
50 percent from 34 percent.
At the time Turquoise Hill Resources was known at Ivanhoe
Mines. Under the original 2009 agreement,
Mongolia can only increase its share to 50 percent after 30
years.
An analyst in Ulan Bator greeted Ganhuyag's appointment with
caution.
"Ganhuyag is known to investors for having been tough on the
Oyu Tolgoi Investment Agreement. However, we view that his
position was motivated by a political battle against the
government of the time," Origo Partners analyst Dale Choi, told
Reuters.
"Now he is part of the new government himself and does not
have to continue with this hardline position. Possibly now he
will be bound only by the election platform of the Democratic
Party."