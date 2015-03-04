By Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, March 4
TORONTO, March 4 Rebranding itself as a
mining-friendly jurisdiction, Ecuador has high hopes that
incentives and tax benefits will polish its tarnished image and
attract $5 billion worth of investment over the next five years,
a senior minister told Reuters.
The small Andean nation believes that incentives passed in
October will attract foreign miners to help develop its gold and
copper riches. They include 30-year investment contracts that
promise tax stability, and accelerated depreciation.
"We have made the decision that mining constitutes a central
axis of our development plans," said Rafael Poveda, Minister of
Strategic Sectors, which includes Ecuador's mining ministry.
"We want mining to constitute the axis which will allow us
to improve living conditions for communities and 15 million
Ecuadorians," he said at Toronto's Prospectors and Developers
Association of Canada conference on Monday.
The country sponsored "Ecuadorian Day" at this year's show,
which included a speech by the minister of mining and project
presentations.
While a handful of foreign miners have ventured into Ecuador
in the past decade, investment has been minimal.
The country's reputation took a hit in 2013, when large
Canadian-based producer Kinross Gold pulled out of the
largest gold project, Fruta del Norte, saying the government
refused to compromise on a 70 percent tax.
When Kinross sold the high-grade venture last October, to a
company belonging to the well-regarded Lundin family, the deal
sparked some optimism even though the $240 million price tag was
a fraction of the $1.2 billion Kinross paid in 2008.
"I went down and met them (the government) before I did the
deal. I got a very strong feeling that they are committed to
getting the mining sector going finally," Lundin Gold
Chairman Lukas Lundin said in an interview on Tuesday.
Odin Mining and Exploration, whose biggest investor
is Canadian mining magnate Ross Beaty, is exploring for copper
and gold in southern Ecuador.
Still, the country faces hurdles.
Ecuador's mining projects face tax rates that are among the
highest of any in the region, with the government's take around
51 percent, according to a study by consulting group Wood
Mackenzie.
While the country has some "wonderful mineralizations," it
remains to be seen if Ecuador has learned from past mistakes,
said John Gravelle, global mining leader at consultancy PwC.
"You have to make sure that the price is right to justify
what the geopolitical risk is," Gravelle said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)