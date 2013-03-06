* Hundreds of Canadian-listed juniors feel financial squeeze
* Capital raised by sector plunged in first two months of
year
* Investor interest in mining has waned as boom years fade
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 6 A purge of exploration-stage
mining companies seems inevitable over the next 18 months as
cash shortages threaten hundreds with extinction, de-listing or
bankruptcy, industry insiders say.
With the mining sector enjoying an extended bull run in
recent years, the ranks of explorers listed on Canada's TSX
Venture Exchange - the world's biggest market for start-ups in
the sector - has ballooned to over 1,300, accounting for almost
60 percent of all companies listed on the exchange.
Hundreds of these companies are now struggling, caught in a
tightening squeeze for money, according to executives at this
week's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada mining
convention in Toronto - the industry's largest annual meeting.
"There will be a clean-out. It has to occur," said David
Strang, chief executive of Lumina Copper Corp. "It's no
different than the Internet boom of the late 1990s where there
was cheap venture capital money available - everybody built all
of those companies and very few survived."
Junior mining companies flock to PDAC each year to drum up
cash to sustain their operations, or better yet, entice a larger
player to acquire them. But this year's pickings are slim for an
expanded group of explorers that has grown desperate.
"A lot of companies are looking for survival financings
right now," said Mark Zastre, the global industry head of mining
for Grant Thornton, a Canadian accounting firm. "We are seeing
it with our clients, every option is on the table right now."
In the last three years alone, some 218 new metal and
mineral exploration companies listed on the TSX-V. But equity
financings, the life-blood of juniors, have all but dried up. A
bigger pool of companies is trying to tap a smaller pot of
capital.
"I think we need to clean up the junior sector," said Greg
Gibson, chief executive of Northern Gold Mining Inc.
"There are just too many junior companies."
INAUSPICIOUS START
Juniors typically raise most of the money they need to fund
exploration programs in the first quarter. But January and
February data from Oreninc - a firm that tracks financing
activity in the sector - suggests a bleak year ahead.
Total equity capital raised by miners on the Toronto Stock
Exchange and TSX-V in the first two months of 2013 dropped 58
percent to C$558 million. That's down from C$1.36 billion in the
first two months of 2012, and C$2.46 billion in Jan-Feb 2011.
Even more worrying, the average offering raised only C$2.9
million this year, down from C$4.6 million in 2012 and C$9.7
million in 2011. Much of that will be used to pay listing fees,
bankers, lawyers, auditors and other overhead costs, leaving
little to fund a drill program and generate value for investors.
DIRE STRAITS
Not long ago, investors were infatuated with mining. But
their enthusiasm waned as stagnating metals prices and spiraling
costs brought big cost overruns and writedowns on the value of
assets acquired for top dollar at the peak of the boom.
Chief executives of some of the biggest mining companies
have been axed, their successors vowing austerity.
"There is a mood across the board that mining companies are
not running their operations properly, that they are not giving
clarity to investors and that there are perpetual cost overruns
and write-offs being taken," said Daryl Hodges, chief executive
of Jennings Capital, which helps raise financing for miners. "So
there is a complete change in (investor) attitudes."
A Grant Thornton survey of 389 miners in the United Kingdom,
South Africa, Australia and Canada showed that 43 percent of
them had cash balances of less than $2 million. Nearly 40
percent needed to tap markets within the next six months.
The picture for the Canadian companies surveyed is even
worse, with 54 percent having cash balances of less than $2
million and 49 percent needing cash in the next six months.
"The big concern is where the financing markets are going to
be for the mining sector in the near future," said Carmen Diges,
who heads the mining group at Miller Thomson. "I don't think ...
We can look at the traditional equity markets as a source of
financing for the juniors for a long time."
DESPERATE TIMES, DESPERATE MEASURES
To be sure, there are alternatives to equity financing, said
Michael White, chief executive of IBK Capital, an independent
investment banking firm.
"There's always the ability to raise funds through a royalty
deal or stream deal and that can be done at a very early stage,"
said White. "Some juniors have looked at convertible debt, where
the asset is the collateral or the security."
There is also the prospect of joint ventures or partnerships
with larger players, and even acquisitions or mergers, but many
say only companies with strong assets will attract attention or
secure such deals.
And for such companies with great assets, Hodges sees hope.
"This is sort of the darkest hour just before the dawn" said
Hodges. "I'm of the view that from this point forward very high
quality projects and stories will get financed, it won't be a
strong momentum play, it will be a rifle shot game."