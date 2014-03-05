By Rod Nickel
TORONTO, March 5 Sinking prices for uranium in
the past three years have caused many of the world's biggest
uranium miners to scale back production plans or defer projects,
but two small U.S. producers are bucking the trend by planning
to increase output this year and investors have sent their share
prices surging as a result.
Uranium prices are hovering near eight-year lows because an
earthquake and tsunami struck Japan in March 2011, crippling the
Fukushima-Daiichi atomic power plant, and leading to the
shutdown of nearly all reactors in the country, which previously
relied on nuclear sources for 30 percent of its power. The
disaster crimped Japanese demand for uranium and fueled fears
about a backlash to nuclear power.
Last month, Japan included nuclear power in its draft energy
plan, easing doubts about the industry and boosting uranium
company shares.
The spot uranium price, however, remains weak and companies
scaled back production and halted expansion plans that curbed
potential output by 20 million to 25 million lbs (9 million to
11.3 million kg), according to Edison Investment Research. That
amounts to 16 percent of estimated global production last year.
U.S.-based UR-Energy and Uranerz Energy Corp
are going in the other direction. They are poised to
ramp up production this year, helped by low costs and long-term
contracts at prices well above current spot prices.
Utilities locked in prices with the companies to secure
near-term supplies, but they did so when prices were higher than
now.
The two miners may be making a contrarian move at just the
right time. While Japanese demand remains a question mark, it is
rising elsewhere as 70 reactors are under construction globally,
part of a net increase of 93 expected over the next 10 years,
and the most since the late 1970s, according to Canadian uranium
producer Cameco Corp . Last year, there were 433
operating nuclear reactors worldwide.
"There's a lot of nuclear development," said Francis
McGuire, chief executive officer of Major Drilling Group
International Inc, which offers drilling services to
the mining industry. "We don't see it in North America so we
close our eyes to it, but both in China and Eastern Europe,
nuclear still is a viable option, and you've got to supply those
generating stations."
Uranium is a radioactive metal used to fuel the fission
chain reaction in nuclear reactors, which generates heat that is
turned into electricity.
Uranerz' five-year agreements with U.S. utilities such as
Exelon Corp price uranium around $50 or more per lb,
against the current $35.50 spot price, said Paul Goranson,
president and chief operating officer at Uranerz, who was
talking on the sidelines of the Prospectors and Developers
Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto.
"We've got contracts that provide us the ability to have
good cash flow," Goranson said this week.
Uranerz hopes to start production this quarter, and is
awaiting regulatory approvals for its mine in Nichols Ranch,
Wyoming. The company is aiming to produce between 350,000 and
500,000 lbs in 2014, Goranson said.
Colorado-based UR-Energy began production at its Lost Creek,
Wyoming, mine in August and is already operating at close to
nameplate capacity of 1 million lbs on an annualized basis.
UR-Energy also has six long-term contracts with four U.S.
utilities.
Uranerz stock price has more than doubled since
mid-November, closing at C$2.03 in Toronto on Tuesday, while
UR-Energy shares have nearly doubled to C$2.06. By comparison,
shares of Cameco, the world's third-largest uranium miner, have
gained about one-third.
The United States produces more nuclear-powered electricity
than any other country, but it relies heavily on imports that
are more costly than domestic supplies.
"I don't have to go marketing uranium all around the world
when there's a great market in my backyard," said UR-Energy
Chief Executive Officer Wayne Heili in an interview.
In situ mines, where producers like Uranerz and UR-Energy
remove ore by injecting a solution into wells while leaving the
rock in place, generally cost less to operate and come with
lower environmental liabilities than conventional underground
mines, said Dundee Capital Markets analyst David Talbot.
In situ uranium mining occurs in the United States,
Kazakhstan, Australia and Uzbekistan, making up more than
one-third of uranium production.
RISK OF RAISING OUTPUT
Not all low-cost producers can afford the risk of raising
output in a slumping market. Texas-based Uranium Energy Corp
cut production in its last fiscal year to 250,000 lbs
because it did not have long-term sales contracts to hedge the
risk of lower spot prices.
UEC plans to eventually boost production to 2 million lbs,
but is not offering guidance on how soon, said Chief Executive
Officer Amir Adnani.
"Clearly we don't predict and can't predict short-term
uranium prices," he said. "The timing could be two to three
years. It could be four to five years."
Cameco is considering eventual expansion of its U.S. in situ
mines, but their cost of production is actually higher than its
high-grade Canadian underground mines because U.S. volumes are
much lower, said Ken Seitz, Cameco's chief commercial officer,
in an interview.
However, it is not easy to expand uranium mining in the
United States.
"The U.S. from a regulatory point of view is really complex
at the state level, the federal level and the municipal level,"
Seitz said. "Could we look at expanding in the future? Yes, we
could, but it will take time because of that very complex
regulatory environment."
For example, Cameco began the environmental impact statement
process with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for its Gas
Hills in situ project in central Wyoming in 2009. A favorable
decision was just issued in February 2014, but plans for
construction are now on hold pending better market conditions.
LONG-RUN RISKS, HOPES
The uranium mining industry also faces several risks in the
long run, including a large uranium inventory held by Japanese
utilities that could overhang the market if reactors restart at
a slower-than-expected pace, according to a report last week by
Edison.
But encouraging signs are emerging after three years of
mostly bad news for the sector.
UR-Energy is already looking to further boost output. Its
acquisition of U.S.-based Pathfinder Mines Corp last year
includes mine projects that were shut down in the 1990s due to
low uranium prices. They should give the company a fast track to
boosting production by another 10 million lbs starting in about
three years, Heili said.
By then, many analysts predict the world will be approaching
a steep uranium supply deficit. Cameco sees world uranium
consumption growing to 240 million lbs per year by 2023, while
production falls to 120 million lbs.
"If everyone's projections are right, then we have excellent
timing," Heili said.
