By Rod Nickel
| TORONTO, March 2
TORONTO, March 2 Three U.S. uranium producers
say they are poised to ratchet up production quickly if prices
swing higher after a four-year slump.
The uranium spot price has bounced off the bottom it hit
following Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster, but it remains below
the level needed to boost production.
Although they are small, some U.S. producers benefit from
lower costs than conventional miners of the radioactive metal
because they use an in-situ mining technique to remove ore in
which they inject a chemical solution into wells while leaving
rock in place.
That allows companies such as Ur-Energy and Uranium
Energy Corp to increase output at lower market prices
than can be done at conventional mines owned by Cameco Corp
or Areva SA.
Colorado-based Ur-Energy looks to produce 750,000 to 850,000
pounds this year at Lost Creek, Wyoming, most of which it would
sell under eight utility contracts. If the spot price climbs to
$50 per pound from $38.75 currently, Ur-Energy would push
production to Lost Creek's 1 million pounds capacity, Chief
Executive Wayne Heili told Reuters at the Prospectors &
Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto.
"The $50 mark is probably where we would say, if we can get
more on the spot market than from our contracts, that's what
we'll do: produce additionally for the spot market," he said.
Uranium Energy, which has operations in Texas, placed
producing assets on standby in late 2013. A spot price around
$45 would lead it to raise production from minimal levels, CEO
Amir Adnani said.
UEC's plant is permitted for 1 million pounds annually.
Conventional U.S. producer Energy Fuels Inc
produced 800,000 pounds last year. A price of $60-$65 per pound
would spur more production, CEO Steve Antony said.
Cameco is aiming for production of 6 million to 8 million
pounds at its new Cigar Lake, Saskatchewan, mine this year.
Hitting the upper end of that range depends on technical
factors, not prices, said Alice Wong, Cameco's chief corporate
officer.
Heili said now may be the time to consolidate, before the
market rebounds. On a bigger scale, U.S. producers could attract
greater investment, he said.
In January, Energy Fuels said it would buy fellow U.S.
producer Uranerz Energy Corp for $150 million.
"The market is down and valuations are low," Heili said.
"It's probably a good time to get serious about the business of
consolidation."
