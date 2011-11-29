* Protesters battle police at Newmont mine site in Peru
* Freeport-McMoRan workers ending strike at Peru mine
* Freeport shares up 1.7 pct; Newmont slightly lower
Nov 29 U.S. mining companies operating in Peru
had contrasting fortunes on Tuesday -- one faced with protests
and the other with the prospect of labor peace as a strike
ends.
Police clashed with environmentalist protesters opposed to
Newmont Mining Co's (NEM.N) proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold
mine, which would be the biggest mining investment in Peru's
history.
Authorities said two dozen people were injured by rubber
bullets and tear gas as police fired to break up two protests
against the Denver-based company's project.
The airport in the Andean region of Cajamarca was shut as a
precaution when marches and roadblocks entered their sixth
straight day and vandals tried to damage Newmont's property.
Newmont had no immediate comment on Tuesday's violence but
has said its environmental study rigorously adheres to the
highest standards. It has also said it will address local
concerns as much as possible so the mine can be built.
Some of Peru's political leaders want to stop the mine from
being built, saying it would replace a string of alpine lakes
with artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.
In contrast, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) looked
forward to the end to a nearly two-month strike at its Cerro
Verde copper mine.
Union leaders said on Monday that striking workers would
return to work on Wednesday.
The two sides failed to reach agreements on a new labor
pact, but the union said it had received guarantees that the
regional government of Arequipa would unilaterally draw up a
wage pact to end the dispute.
Talks at Cerro Verde, which produces 2 percent of the
world's copper, had been snagged over the size of a wage
increase for workers. At one point, union members said the
company had offered a 5 percent wage rise for 2011 and 4
percent for the next two years, but workers demanded increases
of 6 percent and 5.5 percent.
Freeport, grappling with a strike now in its third month at
the company's vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia, had no immediate
comment on the end of the Peru strike.
Phoenix-based Freeport's shares were up 1.7 percent to
$36.55 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Newmont's stock was down 14 cents at $65.38.
(Reporting by Steve James; editing by John Wallace)