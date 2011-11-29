* Protesters battle police at Newmont mine site in Peru

* Freeport-McMoRan workers ending strike at Peru mine

* Freeport shares up 1.7 pct; Newmont slightly lower

Nov 29 U.S. mining companies operating in Peru had contrasting fortunes on Tuesday -- one faced with protests and the other with the prospect of labor peace as a strike ends.

Police clashed with environmentalist protesters opposed to Newmont Mining Co's (NEM.N) proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, which would be the biggest mining investment in Peru's history.

Authorities said two dozen people were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas as police fired to break up two protests against the Denver-based company's project.

The airport in the Andean region of Cajamarca was shut as a precaution when marches and roadblocks entered their sixth straight day and vandals tried to damage Newmont's property.

Newmont had no immediate comment on Tuesday's violence but has said its environmental study rigorously adheres to the highest standards. It has also said it will address local concerns as much as possible so the mine can be built.

Some of Peru's political leaders want to stop the mine from being built, saying it would replace a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.

In contrast, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) looked forward to the end to a nearly two-month strike at its Cerro Verde copper mine.

Union leaders said on Monday that striking workers would return to work on Wednesday.

The two sides failed to reach agreements on a new labor pact, but the union said it had received guarantees that the regional government of Arequipa would unilaterally draw up a wage pact to end the dispute.

Talks at Cerro Verde, which produces 2 percent of the world's copper, had been snagged over the size of a wage increase for workers. At one point, union members said the company had offered a 5 percent wage rise for 2011 and 4 percent for the next two years, but workers demanded increases of 6 percent and 5.5 percent.

Freeport, grappling with a strike now in its third month at the company's vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia, had no immediate comment on the end of the Peru strike.

Phoenix-based Freeport's shares were up 1.7 percent to $36.55 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Newmont's stock was down 14 cents at $65.38. (Reporting by Steve James; editing by John Wallace)