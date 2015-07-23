By Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, July 23 Shares of global
miners Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Teck Resources Ltd
took a pounding on Thursday as investors worried about
balance sheets stretched by debt and capital commitments as
metal prices continued to tumble.
Both companies' stock fell by more than 10 percent even as
they produced strong operating results for the second quarter,
setting the stage for a rough reporting season for miners
already hit by a four-year downturn.
Investors must carefully scrutinize mining stocks and their
debt loads, said Darren Lekkerkerker, co-manager of the Fidelity
Global Natural Resources Fund, which has only about 4 percent of
its investments in mining.
"You need to really be careful about owning those stocks,
because as the commodity price comes down, when they have a lot
of leverage, cash flow is really going to come down too," said
Lekkerkerker.
"No one wants to own stocks where they may need to do an
equity issue in order to shore up the balance sheet."
U.S.-based diversified miner and energy producer Freeport
said its debt rose to $20.9 billion by the end of June, from
$20.3 billion three months earlier. That exceeded its market
value of $15.7 billion.
The slide in its stock is due to "the lack of any plan to
really de-lever the balance sheet in any significant way," said
Garrett Nelson, analyst at BB&T Capital Markets.
"The companies that are more highly levered have
underperformed and should continue to underperform," he said.
Despite a better-than-expected quarterly profit by Teck,
investors worried about the Canadian-based diversified miner's
hefty capital commitments on the Fort Hills oil sands project
and a possible writedown of its coal assets, Haywood Securities
analyst Kerry Smith said.
In 2015 Teck's share of cash spending on Fort Hills, which
is owned by two other partners, is around C$850 million ($653.59
million).
Commodity prices, including copper, coal and gold have
continued to slide in recent weeks. Copper fell to new two-week
lows on Thursday of $5,267.50 a tonne, or $2.39 a pound. Gold
hit a five-year low of $1,088.05 an ounce on Monday.
Freeport's stock fell as much as 11.6 percent to $13.30 in
New York. It was last at $13.60, off nearly 10 percent. Teck
tumbled to a six-year low of C$9.36. It was last at C$9.77, down
6 percent.
($1 = 1.3005 Canadian dollars)
