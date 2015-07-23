(Recasts with more investor comment, gold sector context; adds
closing share prices)
By Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, July 23 North American mining
stocks slumped on Thursday, stripping two global producers of
hundreds of millions of dollars in value, as market-beating
results failed to appease investors fed up with bloated debt and
hefty capital commitments.
The selloff, led by Freeport-McMoRan and Teck
Resources, set the stage for a rough reporting season,
as miners trudge through the fourth year of a commodity
downturn.
Investors must scrutinize mining stocks and their debt loads,
said Darren Lekkerkerker, co-manager of the Fidelity Global
Natural Resources Fund, which has only about 4 percent of its
investments in mining.
"You need to really be careful about owning those stocks,
because as the commodity price comes down, when they have a lot
of leverage, cash flow is really going to come down too," said
Lekkerkerker.
"No one wants to own stocks where they may need to do an
equity issue in order to shore up the balance sheet."
The stock of U.S.-based diversified miner and energy
producer Freeport closed down 9 percent at $13.64, while Teck
fell 4.6 percent to C$9.93. Both slid to six-year lows earlier,
slashing $1.8 billion in market value from Freeport and C$600
million ($460 million) from Teck.
Freeport said Thursday its debt rose 3 percent in the June
quarter.
"With a debt load of $20.9 billion and a market cap of $15.7
billion, it's out of line," said Maison Placements Canada Chief
Executive John Ing.
Freeport's stock slide reflects "the lack of any plan to
really de-lever the balance sheet in any significant way," said
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Garrett Nelson.
On Monday, shares of Barrick Gold, the most levered
North American gold producer, plunged 16 percent when bullion
fell to five-year lows.
The most significant change for the gold sector over the
past four years is climbing debt levels at North American
producers, RBC Capital Markets analyst Stephen Walker said in a
note.
Large gold producers hold $19 billion in debt, he estimated,
equal to 61 percent of their combined market value.
Despite Teck's better-than-expected quarterly profits,
investors worry about the Canadian miner's C$2.9 billion
contribution to the Fort Hills oil sands project and a possible
writedown of its coal assets due to weak prices, Haywood
Securities analyst Kerry Smith said.
There are also concerns that Teck's credit rating could fall
below investment grade.
On Thursday, copper dropped to new two-week lows of
$5,267.50 a tonne and gold hit new five-year lows of $1,086 an
ounce.
($1 = 1.3005 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor; Editing by
Richard Chang)