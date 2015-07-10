* Slump in metals prices weighing heavily
* Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton seen as most robust
* Analysts expect Anglo American and Glencore dividend cuts
* Investec fund considers retreat from mining sector
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 10 Hit hard by the accelerated
downturn in metal prices in recent months, global mining
companies preparing to report results are likely to announce
another round of austerity measures to cut costs and convince
investors to remain committed to the sector.
With investors looking for evidence of continued capital
discipline while credit ratings and dividends are pressured by a
rout in prices for anything from iron ore to platinum,
reductions in capital expenditure, operational costs and jobs
could all be on the cards.
It comes as little surprise, therefore, that miners have
been among the worst performers on London's FTSE 100
index of blue-chip companies so far this year. The FTSE 350
mining index has fallen by about 15 percent since
the start of the year.
"The picture has shifted to survival. With prices where they
are, you wouldn't expect any of the majors to think about big
buybacks," said Nik Stanojevic at British wealth manager Brewin
Dolphin.
High dividend yields and a boom in metal prices boosted
mining shares from the turn of the century, but the downturn in
prices since 2011 has exposed companies' failure to allocate
capital effectively and to shore up balance sheets, prompting
many investors to take flight.
Mining companies may be taking steps to address the
problems, but the waters have been muddied further by concerns
over global metals demand, with nervousness heightened by recent
economic jitters in China.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, the world's two largest mining companies, both have a
progressive dividend policy and have managed to mollify
investors with attractive yields of more than 6 percent.
"If BHP can keep the dividend flat, if Rio Tinto can grow it
modestly, then I think that will be seen as a positive outcome,"
Stanojevic said, adding that BHP is his favourite stock in the
sector by virtue of its high dividend yield.
Some analysts think the duo will have to take on more debt
to stick to their payout policy in the current environment, yet
both are seen as the most solid bets in the sector. This is
largely thanks to their lower-cost assets and the speed with
which management has moved to counter the sector's woes.
"Rio Tinto is going to be the one to beat for me," said
Bernstein Research analyst Paul Gait. "It's got a better asset
base, a more focused management and it's been quicker than the
others to cut costs."
By contrast, Anglo American, which opens the mining
results season with half-year numbers on July 24, is seen as the
most vulnerable among the big five, given its higher-cost iron
ore assets and slower than expected progress with its overhaul
plan.
In a sign of decreasing investor confidence, shares in the
company fell to their lowest in more than a decade this week.
"The six-month results are going to be quite important for
us to make a call on whether to keep investment in Anglo and in
the sector," Investec Asset Management fund manager Hanre
Rossouw said, adding that his fund's focus is now switching to
non-mining resources.
Anglo is expected to unveil significant job cuts as it tries
to reduce costs and some analysts have suggested it should also
cut its dividend to protect its credit rating and cap its
funding costs.
Commodities trading and mining group Glencore is
suffering, too, as a forecast recovery in copper prices has
failed to materialise. Shares in the company, which has heavy
exposure in base metals, dropped to a record low on July 7.
"Despite having less copper exposure than the likes of Kaz
Minerals and Antofagasta, it has the least flexible balance
sheet and we believe it is most at risk among the majors of a
dividend cut," said Liberum Capital analysts, who have a
"conviction sell" recommendation on the stock.
Some, however, were hopeful that Glencore's trading division
might partially offset the loss of revenue from its mining arm.
Investors will also pay close attention to Brazil's Vale
, which is coming off the back of three consecutive
quarterly losses, to see if its cost-cutting and production
boost can get it out of the red.
RESULTS DUE
Anglo American (July 24)
Expected to post pre-tax income of $950 million for the six
months to June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, down
from $2.1 billion a year earlier.
Investors awaiting announcements on the attempted divestment
of higher-cost platinum mines in South Africa. Performance of
its diamond subsidiary De Beers will also be watched closely.
Vale (July 30)
Citi analysts expect the world's largest producer of iron
ore to post net profit of $199 million for the second quarter,
down from $1.4 billion a year earlier. A number of analysts are
forecasting a free cash flow deficit for 2015 as Vale invests in
its massive new mine in the Amazon. Focus will be on progress
with asset divestments.
Rio Tinto (Aug. 6)
Expected to report first-half net income of $1.2 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, down sharply from $4.4
billion in the same period last year. Its interim dividend is
forecast at $1.08 per share, up from $0.96.
Glencore (Aug. 19)
Forecast to report interim net income of $942 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, from $1.7 billion a year
earlier. Trading division's performance of particular interest
in weak price environment. Investors will also focus on
Glencore's ability to control its financial leverage, cut costs
and protect its dividend and credit rating.
BHP Billiton (Aug. 25)
Tipped to report pretax profit of $13.2 billion for the year
to June 30, against $22.2 billion a year earlier. Expected to
announce a slight increase in its annual dividend to $1.30 from
$1.20, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.
